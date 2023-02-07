CEDAR FALLS — Fire Chief John Bostwick will be allowed to serve as an administrative consultant to the fire division while receiving full pay and health insurance benefits until his retirement Oct. 15.

The City Council voted 4-3 in favor of the agreement following a nearly four-month long investigation into his management of the paid-on-call program. Councilors Gil Schulz, Dustin Ganfield and Dave Sires dissented.

An unnamed employee was paid $24,408 despite reportedly not performing the required number of work hours, it was revealed at the meeting.

Several members of the public said the terms were part of a generous deal that greatly benefits Bostwick, who they suggested will perform little if any work. Some of the dissenting council members argued Bostwick should have been allowed to continue working as chief for the city if he was going to receive full pay.

But a benefit to the agreement, which was crafted by the two sides’ attorneys, is it avoids future litigation between Bostwick and the municipality. Jim Brown, the city’s former mayor, told the council he deserved the compensation, in part because of his length of service, as well as having been “stuck twisting in the wind” the last few months and committing what he believed to be a “minor offense.”

Officials have declined to say what led to the investigation in the first place. Few details were released about the situation because officials contend they're confidential under state statute, although Bostwick is allowed to share more personally or give his consent to their release.

Mayor Rob Green planned to sign the agreement Tuesday. Bostwick, who signed the agreement earlier, has seven days after that to decide if he wants to revoke it.

Bostwick makes $5,471 every two weeks, or $142,259 annually, city communications specialist Amanda Huisman said in email and will continue to receive that compensation in the consultant role. Those responsibilities are stated as fielding calls from leadership on an as-needed and remote basis until Oct. 15.

He will be compensated for accrued benefits up until Feb. 1, 2023 – remaining sick leave and floating holiday pay as well as remaining vacation time and accrued vacation pay – with a monetary value of $124,751, City Treasurer Lisa Roeding told the council.

A last-minute amendment submitted by Bostwick’s legal representation Friday – after the meeting agenda was set – also was approved by the council. It allows the already earned benefits to be paid out until April 30, 2024, at the latest rather than by the retirement date. Officials said that is the same as the lump sum amount previously proposed.

Additionally, the investigation has led four former battalion chiefs – Curt Hildebrand, Larry Burman, Roger Stensland and Rick Schmidt – as well as former captain Michael Buhrow to send the city’s elected leaders, including Green, a letter Sunday alleging “similar possible violations” committed by police officers previously paid for hours they had not worked under the same firefighter program.

Officials said Monday's agreement closes the matter and the letter's authors note they don’t have written proof of their accusations. However, Green said after the meeting he’ll ask that the claims be reviewed.

In a 5-2 vote, the council also agreed on Feb. 20 to discuss a potential request for proposal to firms capable of performing a review of the public safety department. Councilors Kelly Dunn and Susan deBuhr dissented. Ganfield had requested the council consider the step for the sake of learning more about the current model's effectiveness and establishing trust with the public.

Des Moines-based law firm Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. helped conduct the internal investigation involving Bostwick and other city officials, according to Green, who wouldn't name Nyman or the others involved. He said the $24,408 paid to the unnamed employee has been recovered.

Discussion and questions took more than an hour Monday and, at times, got testy between Green, members of council, and the public.

Public Safety Director Craig Berte is expected to appoint an acting fire chief sometime this month. As was pointed out during the meeting and later confirmed, the city will ultimately have two individuals on the payroll with similar salaries at the level of fire chief until October.

Capt. John Zolondek has been fulfilling fire chief responsibilities during Bostwick’s absence.

Bostwick has been a member of the fire department since 1980 and served as chief since 2016. His age makes him eligible to retire, although city officials didn't know how old he is.

Per the agreement, Bostwick “acknowledged the discrepancy” involving the firefighter program and entered into a terminal leave of absence and future retirement, which is “irrevocable.”

He and Mike Nyman, the city’s former water reclamation manager and firefighter, who wasn’t named in the agreement, were placed on paid leave Oct. 19 as part the investigation, The Courier learned.

It could not be immediately determined if Nyman received any benefits associated with retiring. A records request made Monday night by The Courier asks that any existing agreement be provided. Comments by City Administrator Ron Gaines have suggested there is a retirement agreement with Nyman.

