SPILLVILLE — Spillville Mayor Mike Klimesh is running for the Iowa Senate.

The Republican announced last week he would seek the open Iowa Senate District 28 seat currently held by Sen. Michael Breitbach.

Breitbach, who is the Appropriation Committee chair, Breitbach recently announced he will be retiring after he completes his second term in the Iowa Senate. A Republican, Breitbach lives in Strawberry Point.

Decorah Democrat Matt Tapscott, former chair of the Winneshiek County Democrats, also is running for the District 28 Senate seat. District 28 is comprised of all of Allamakee and Clayton counties and parts of Fayette and Winneshiek counties.

“I am running for the Iowa Senate to implement common-sense policies to lower the tax burden on Iowans, improve education, and ensure rural Iowa has a strong voice in Des Moines,” said Klimesh.

Klimesh ran for the Iowa House in 2010 and 2012. In 2010 he lost to incumbent Brian Quirk, D-of New Hampton, in the District 15 race by a vote of 5,790 to 4,856, and in 2012 he lost to Democratic incumbent Roger Thomas of Elkader by a vote of 7,781 to 7,585 in the District 55 race.

He said he plans to bring a small government approach and a “big-tent” atmosphere to his campaign.