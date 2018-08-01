WATERLOO — Black Hawk County is looking at projects and new equipment to improve traffic safety along rural roads.
The county Board of Supervisors approved separate requests Tuesday from County Engineer Cathy Nicholas to approve buying a speed trailer and applying for state grant dollars for safety improvements along Cedar-Wapsi Road.
The engineering department is buying a $13,420 speed trailer from Stalker, in Richardson, Texas, to go along with a similar trailer being purchased by the sheriff’s office using drug forfeiture funds and possibly a Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau grant.
Nicholas said the trailer is equipped with radar to display an approaching motorist’s speed, warning them when they’re going too fast. Requests for speed enforcement are common from residents in rural subdivisions.
But she noted the trailers can also be used as public message boards to alert motorists of upcoming road closures, detours around accidents and even general public awareness messages.
Both a bicyclists and pedestrian have been killed in recent months after being hit by cars on rural roads. The message boards can serve as reminders to motorists and pedestrians about how to share the road.
Sheriff Tony Thompson said the speed trailers can capture data from the radar readings, which can then be used when speaking with rural residents about their concerns about passing traffic speeds.
In a separate vote, the supervisors approved a $286,000 grant application to the Iowa Department of Transportation to widen shoulders, add rumble strips along the sides of the road and paint wider traffic markings on Cedar-Wapsi Road between U.S. Highway 218 and U.S. Highway 63.
The county is planning an estimated $1.9 million resurfacing of that 5.1-mile stretch of Cedar-Wapsi in 2019.
“That road has experienced a large increase in traffic, about 25 percent, since the (218) interchange was opened on the west end,” Nicholas said. “We’re hoping (the safety measures) will reduce run-off-the-road departures, reduce accidents in the future.”
