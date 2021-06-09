Special session may not be necessary, Democrats say

“If the General Assembly is not able to meet the constitutional deadline, the Supreme Court tentatively plans to meet its constitutional responsibility by implementing a process which permits, to the extent possible, the redistricting framework presently set forth in Iowa Code chapter 42 to proceed after September 15,” the court’s statement said. “Under such a process, the Supreme Court would ‘cause the state to be apportioned into senatorial and representative districts to comply with the requirements of the constitution prior to December 31.’”

Republican legislative leaders have interpreted that statement to mean the court will allow the state agency and lawmakers to conduct the redistricting process as they normally would, and give them until Dec. 31 to complete the process.

“The Supreme Court statement was a little vague, but how I read that is they, like almost everyone, agrees that Iowa has a fair and one of the best redistricting processes in the country, and they think we should use it. And so if it gets past that constitutional … deadline, it sounds to me like they want us to, even if it’s later than that date, use the current process as outlined in Chapter 42 of the Iowa Code,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said during an April appearance on Iowa PBS’s “Iowa Press” the day after the court’s statement.