WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo will hold a special election Dec. 11 to fill the Ward 5 city council seat vacated by Chris Shimp. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting is limited to those who reside in the six precincts that make up Ward 5.
In addition, Dunkerton Community Schools will hold a special election Dec. 11 for a Special School Physical Plant and Equipment Levy election. Polls are open from noon to 8 p.m.
Absentee ballots are available at the Election Office, Room 210 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo. Ballots may be filled out there from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 10.
Dunkerton voters will be able to vote through 11 a.m. Dec. 11. in the Election Office.
To vote by mail, send an absentee ballot request form (found at www.sos.state.ia.us or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us) to the Election Office at the above address and a ballot will be mailed out. Absentee ballot request forms must be received in the Election Office by 5 p.m. Friday.
Voters may submit a request for an absentee ballot by email or fax. Domestic voters also must mail the original signed copy of their request to the auditor. If mailed, the original request must be postmarked by the Friday before the election and received by the time the polls close Election Day. Overseas voters do not have to send original requests. All electronic requests must include an image of the voter’s written signature.
Pre-paid return postage is provided for all ballots returned by mail to the Election Office. A mailed ballot received after Dec. 11 must be postmarked on or before Dec. 10. Postmarks are not always affixed by the post office, so mail the absentee ballot early enough that it arrives by Election Day.
Persons who are admitted to hospitals and health care facilities within three days of the election may make a request by telephone to the Election Office, (319) 833-3007, and an absentee ballot will be delivered to them. On Election Day the telephone request must be made at least four hours prior to the 8 p.m. close of the polls. These ballots will be personally delivered to the voter at the hospital or health care facility by two election officials who will assist the voter in voting (if requested) and return the sealed, voted ballot to the Election Office to be counted on Election Day.
Absentee ballots may not be turned in at a polling place except to be surrendered and voided, in which case the voter would vote in person at the polling place. Hand-delivered ballots must be taken to the Election Office by 8 p.m. Dec. 11. Persons who did not receive or have lost their absentee ballots have the option to vote provisional ballots at the polls.
The deadline to pre-register at the Election Office for this election is 5 p.m. Friday. Voter registration forms may be found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us. Following the deadline and on Election Day, any new voter and any voter who has moved from outside the county will be processed using the requirements of Election Day registration and must provide proof of residence and identity.
A person who is eligible to register to vote may do so on Election Day at the polling place for the precinct in which the person lives. The person must complete a voter registration form, sign an oath and provide acceptable proof of both identity and residence. The most common example of an acceptable form of identity and residence is an Iowa driver’s license that is not expired and shows the person’s address on Election Day. Other acceptable forms of identity may be found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us.
All voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before they may receive and cast a ballot. Pre-registered voters who are unable to show approved ID may sign an oath of identification. Voters who are not pre-registered or voters changing precincts also must provide proof of residence. Any voter who cannot show ID may have their identity attested to by another registered voter in the precinct who has proper ID.
If you are unsure where to vote or what ward you live in, go to:
- www.co.black-hawk.ia.us. Select Real Estate Mapping or Government>Elections>Find Your Voting Location and enter your address.
- www.sos.iowa.gov. Select Find my Polling Place and then select the option to verify where you are registered to vote.
