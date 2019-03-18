WATERLOO — Republican Walt Rogers has raised more money than Democrat Eric Giddens so far for the special election for Iowa Senate District 30, but Giddens has far surpassed Rogers in individual contributions.
Rogers has raised $45,070 to Giddens’ $43,600.50, but Giddens has 213 individual contributors, including a $1,000 contribution from Cairo, Ga., from Giddens’ parents.
On Friday, Giddens had $38,142 on hand, having expended $5,458 so far this special election campaign.
“It indicates a great deal of enthusiasm and support for this campaign. It’s a great thing,” Giddens said. “The date of the special election seemed to generate a lot of interest right off the bat.”
Early on in the campaign many people reached out to Giddens’ campaign for unsolicited donations, he said.
“There’s a lot of interest in this election,” Giddens said.
Rogers has $7,504 after expending $40,535. He had $2,970 on hand from a previous period in January.
“That was more than I expected,” Rogers said. “I went back to my loyal supporters.”
He also credited political action committees that have supported him in the past.
“We’re very happy and continue to get (support) after the reporting period,” Rogers said.
Fred Perryman, Libertarian candidate, didn’t have a campaign contribution disclosure report listed and hasn’t returned calls for comment from The Courier.
