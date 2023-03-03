PLAINFIELD — Residents in the Nashua-Plainfield Community School District can head to the polls and vote on proposed new ball diamonds in a Tuesday special election.

The district is asking voters whether it should adopt a revenue purpose statement. That would allow it to use money from the State of Iowa Advanced Vision Education Fund for new baseball and softball fields. Those dollars are 1% sales tax revenues already received by the district.

If approved, the funds would help build new baseball and softball diamonds on the former Plainfield middle school site, located at 417 Main St. That school was torn down in 2021.

The request would not raise property taxes but instead “allows for more financial options,” according to Superintendent Todd Liechty. He said it will give them the best interest rate.

Liechty said the project has been talked about since he started in the position about 1.5 years ago.

“I think for our school district to add to the value to provide our student athletes investment in the Plainfield community and school district, it’s a good investment,” Liechty said.

The baseball diamond is now located in Nashua and the current softball diamonds were hit by a tornado in 2021 that took out the concession stand and restrooms, he said.

Pat Lentz, the district’s Board of Education president, said it is the perfect time for the special election.

“The facility where we play baseball in Nashua – nothing’s wrong with it but it’s something we don’t own and would like to improve over time,” Lentz said. “We’ve got outdated bathrooms and concession stands in Plainfield and it’s an opportune time to make improvements in one place.”

The project will create new ball diamonds with lights, along with new concessions and restrooms. There will also be two youth diamonds on the site.

Construction is expected to start this spring but major construction won’t begin until the sports season is over this summer.

Currently, the district has about $150,000 raised and it’s hoping to secure more funds, Liechty said.

The entire project is set to cost $3 million. If the revenue purpose statement is approved by voters, it will be paid off by 2034.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 7.

Voting locations vary between the four counties that are part of the district.

Bremer County: Plainfield Public Library at 723 Main St., Plainfield.

Chickasaw and Butler counties: Nashua City Hall, 402 Main St., Nashua.

Floyd County: Floyd County Fairgrounds, Youth Enrichment Center building, 2516 7 Mile Road, Charles City.

Photos: Waterloo West Girls' State Basketball vs. Ankeny Centennial Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball