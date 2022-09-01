Special election for fiber backbone project approaching

WATERLOO — Residents in Waterloo head to the ballot box Sept. 13 to vote on whether the city should issue bonds to finance part of a proposed fiber optic network.

The city is asking voters if it should use $20 million in general obligation bonds to pay for the municipal communications utility portion of the fiber backbone project. If approved, the bonds can be paid for using multiple revenue streams, such as utilities, sewer or stormwater revenues.

The project will move forward no matter what, but the city said a bond issue would provide a less expensive financing source. The referendum needs 60% voter approval to pass.

The City Clerk’s Office said the city has “no intentions of levying against any property taxes.”

The backbone project is expected to cost just more than $29 million. The rest of the plan will be funded through grants, federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and bonds, the clerk’s office said.

A fiber-optic backbone would support municipal operations to increase efficiency. The Waterloo Municipal Communications Utility plans to build out from the backbone and deliver high-speed internet access to every home and business in the city.

The goal of the project is to provide faster internet speeds at lower monthly costs. The fiber will be locally serviced and the revenue will stay in the city, similar to Cedar Falls Utilities.

Fiber optics are strands of glass that transmit light signals to carry data, which results in faster speeds than the current combination of fiber and copper transmission lines. Waterloo plans to provide 10 gigabits-per-second service.

Construction will begin by the second quarter of 2023 – in April, May or June. The first households and businesses are expected to be connected sometime later next year. The entire project is expected to take at least three years.

The highest priority areas are in downtown Waterloo, neighborhoods near UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and Gates Park — mostly the northeast side of the city.

In 2005, voters approved the creation of a municipal utility service, but no funding to move ahead with the system was provided.

To find polling locations, voters can visit blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov/211/Current-Elections.