CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council on Thursday approved a resolution opposing a plan to relocate some air traffic control services from Waterloo Regional Airport.
The council scheduled a special meeting to act on the resolution.
Airport Director Keith Kaspari spoke to the council about how consolidation would take jobs from the Cedar Valley and send them to Des Moines.
The FAA plan would have Terminal Radar Approach Control operations handled remotely by Des Moines International Airport staff.
The consolidation could lead to six air traffic control jobs being lost, Kaspari said. “If this passes through it would be most unfortunate because we’d be losing federal jobs and federal employees.”
Waterloo is one of five communities recommended for consolidation, he said.
“We are as an airport staff, airport board, City Council, mayor’s office in a busy letter writing campaign period right now to recommend reversal and to oppose that (FAA) recommendation,” Kaspari said. “If the realignment occurs, this could be turned into, potentially, the first step in the forced closure or future closure of the air traffic control tower facility.”
He is urging local officials to contact Iowa’s congressional delegation in hopes of derailing the plan. He’s already reached out to all six members of Congress from Iowa.
Kaspari said any projected cost savings are off base and do not account for nearly $10 million in next generation radar equipment recently installed at the Waterloo airport and the fact workers there are already trained on that equipment.
On Monday, Kaspari and two dozen others plan to travel to Washington, D.C., to advocate against the plan. The council met Thursday so it could pass the resolution opposing the consolidation before that trip.
It was unanimously approved. The Waterloo City Council approved a similar resolution this week.
Kaspari also plans to reach out to Waverly’s mayor for support because Bremer County provides the second-highest number of passengers to the airport.
Also Thursday, the council approved a temporary liquor license for Chad’s Pizza for a special event at the Birdsall Park Softball Complex.
