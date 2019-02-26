CEDAR FALLS -- The city council is holding a special session to discuss a proposed parking study at College Hill and a public safety union agreement.
The Teamsters Union, local No.238, the Cedar Falls police union, has unanimously voted to agree to allow public safety officers to work for 24-hour hour shifts, similar to firefighter scheduling.
"There's a clause in there for anyone looking to move to go full time assigned to fire," said Mayor Jim Brown.
Brown said there's been a great response from PSOs who want to move to the fire department. The city intends is to move four more PSOs to the fire department, and at least five more PSOs are interested into moving, said Jeff Olson, public safety director.
"I'm just trying to build in more time to get those folks down there who want to get down there right away," Brown said.
The Cedar Falls PSOs who want to move to the fire department have a lot of confidence in the city and will help it move forward with the public safety model, he said.
The council also will discuss authorizing a parking study for the College Hill district. The study would be done by Wantman Group Inc., the same company that performed the downtown parking study.
"If he could get a jump by four or five days to have his work in line, I wanted that to be expedited as well, because he's trying to get the look of the Hill with students there," Brown said.
The meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 27 at city hall in council chambers.
