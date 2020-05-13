Sparks to speak at Congressional briefing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Chris Sparks, executive director of Exceptional Persons Inc. in Waterloo will be a panelist speaker at a virtual Congressional briefing at noon Thursday.

The briefing, titled Forgotten Faces: Understanding the Fiscal and Human Impact of COVID-19 on Disability Supports Virtual Congressional Briefing, will feature panelists discussing the human toll of the virus from often overlooked perspectives, and connect those narratives to overall implications for services nationwide.

Registration for the briefing is free and available online through American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR).

During the briefing ANCOR staff, will delve into a report prepared by Avalere on the staffing and financial impact the virus has had on disability supports, and what this means for their future.