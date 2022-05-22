Soppe chosen to lead Cedar Falls recreation division as Lillibridge's replacement

CEDAR FALLS – Mike Soppe will take over the Cedar Falls Recreation and Community Programs Division in June.

After a hiring process spanning nearly four months, the city announced Friday it will promote Soppe — one of about six public works and parks supervisors — to the top position.

Officials posted his soon-to-be-former job May 13.

“I love being outdoors, and I think recreation is very beneficial for growth and development in kids and adults alike,” Soppe, a University of Northern Iowa graduate, said in a city press release. “Having worked for the city these past two decades, I know the team at the Rec and the wonderful facilities we have here in Cedar Falls.

“I think they have done an amazing job bringing activities and programming to our community, and I am looking forward to helping the Rec grow even further.”

The position has been vacant since J.J. Lillibridge, who also is a part-owner in a lawn and party game rental company, left. The job was posted Feb. 3 after he gave his resignation notice.

Lillibridge, who according to his LinkedIn page had held the title since October 2020, declined to comment when asked about his reason for departure, but noted on his career page, he was “looking to begin writing a new and the next chapter in my professional life” and is “open to all kinds of possibilities.”

The manager job posting stated the candidate would be offered a salary between $73,441 and $91,801 with a full-time benefit package, but that person could later earn up to $119,342 annually.

Soppe’s salary and start date were not immediately available. Also unknown was how many candidates, if any, he beat out for the job.

Neither the hiring nor the details of his employment require City Council approval.

According to the press release, Soppe started as a city seasonal worker 20 years ago before becoming a full-time maintenance worker. He began serving as a parks supervisor in 2012.

In 2018, he was named a public works and parks supervisor.

“He is excited to start in this new role which aligns with his passion and education,” the announcement said.

He is also in his 24th season as a youth coach.

The city said his responsibilities include planning, coordinating, operating and managing the city’s Recreation and Fitness Center, recreation programs, services, and activities within the Community Development Department, including aquatics, wellness programs, and youth and adult sports, in addition to managing staff and working with the public.

Soppe will report to Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development, and will be one of 20 city employees designated as a “principal official,” most of whom lead one of the city’s department or divisions as a director or manager.

