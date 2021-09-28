Sophia Mays offering alternative to Mayor Hart

Mays said Hart didn’t listen to her when she’s tried to speak with him, and believes that’s also the reason for low morale at the Waterloo Police Department.

“The Waterloo police chief is not getting proper guidance from the mayor, who is his boss,” she said. “I would figure out a way to give (the chief) proper guidance to rectify that situation.”

Mays said she doesn’t want to reveal her plans as mayor until after the election.

“I know how to do it, but I’m not going to say it because then Quentin will hear it and then he’ll try to do it,” she said.

Mays wants to rectify what she says is low morale around the city as well. She said there was a need for more youth activities, as well as more transparency from City Hall, particularly on issues like the delay in constructing All-In Grocers.

“You’re not getting straight answers,” she said. “I think it should be more transparency down there.”

Another big issue for Mays is figuring out ways to bridge the Black/white divide. She would “encourage diversity more,” and alleviate the overrepresentation of Black people in the justice system, which she says is the main reason the Cedar Valley is consistently named one of the worst places to be Black in the U.S.