Some Waterloo Medicaid patients could receive in-home care under new city contract

Waterloo Fire Rescue's pumper No. 303, which was new in 2019. It is housed at Station No. 3 on Donald Street.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — Some Medicaid patients in Waterloo will get to be a part of a new community paramedicine program.

A program from MedAware Inc. — Anthem Inc. — is designed to reduce the use of emergency room and ambulance services for primary health care. It also aims to reduce readmission rates and improve the health and well being of at-risk patients. Patients are given one-on-one education on their conditions and available resources in an effort to achieve the program’s goals.

A contract with the company was unanimously approved by the City Council this week.

Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar said his department has tried to implement this type of program by itself for at least five years.

010516ho-Pat-Treloar

The initiative will allow emergency medical services to go into the homes of Medicaid patients who are identified through MedAware and Anthem as frequent users in the EMS system.

“We believe there could be as high as 300 patients in and around our community,” Treloar said. “We’re going to start small and start with 10. These patients have been contacted by Anthem.”

Home visits will be scheduled based on needs and goals. The contract states a home visit will occur at least once every two weeks and at most three times per week. They will last an hour or less.

Visits could include measuring vital signs, physical exams, diagnostic testing, medication review, hospital discharge follow-up care, wound care, weight assessment, home safety checks, immunizations and aid in locating community-based resources.

So far, at least eight paramedics have volunteered to take the completely free training.

Treloar said despite the extensive scope of care, the program will not generate a lot of money for the city, but councilor Jonathan Grieder said over time it could save Waterloo money.

“These folks who are going and utilizing our EMS services a lot, we’ll hopefully see them less because they’re getting the health care they need,” Grieder said.

Treloar said Waterloo is the first fire department-based emergency medical service provider in Iowa. He said there is a hospital-based EMS in the Des Moines area that is part of the program.

“We think it’s going to be a positive thing,” Treloar said. “It’s going to be the start of something big, we believe.”

