Some Waterloo City Council members want to move downtown strip club

"Flirts was there first, and then you want to kowtow to the SportsPlex -- it just doesn't make common sense to me," Dreyer said.

But councilors saw an opening in the wake of recent police calls to that location.

"We've had numerous calls for shots fired in that area, including that parking lot of Flirts," councilor Dave Boesen said. "Sooner or later, they have to become a nuisance property -- plain and simple."

Waterloo Police were most recently called to the Flirts parking lot Aug. 8 for shots being fired, and found spent shell casings.

In April, four people went to the hospital after they were stabbed during a large fight in the Flirts parking lot, according to police.

"It befuddles me that, with all the complaints that I hear for that place, it has not been deemed a nuisance property," said councilor Pat Morrissey.

Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald acknowledged there had been recent police calls to Flirts, but not as many as some other late-night or after-hours establishments have had. In addition, he said Flirts management has assisted police with investigations and provided security footage when incidents occurred.