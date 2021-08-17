Some Waterloo City Council members want to move downtown strip club

WATERLOO -- A routine liquor license renewal for one of Waterloo's two downtown strip clubs had some Waterloo City Council members suggesting ways to move the business, including classifying it as a nuisance property in the wake of recent police calls.
Councilors Margaret Klein and Jonathan Grieder voted against renewing the liquor license for Flirts Gentlemen's Club, 319 Jefferson St., when the renewal came up on Monday night's consent agenda. It was ultimately approved, 5-2, but not without significant discussion.
"Flirts is located right downtown, right across the street from the (Cedar Valley) SportsPlex, and I believe that is not an area where we want to encourage businesses like that to locate -- not if we want families to enjoy downtown," Klein said. "I just would like to encourage that company to move out of town."
Management at Flirts did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
The issue of trying to find ways to move Waterloo's longtime adult entertainment businesses from downtown -- two strip clubs, Flirts and Risqué, and an adult theater on East Fourth Street -- has come up in the past.
Flirts has felt more heat in recent years as it's across the street from the SportsPlex, which was built in January 2014, something resident David Dreyer said is unfair.
"Flirts was there first, and then you want to kowtow to the SportsPlex -- it just doesn't make common sense to me," Dreyer said.
But councilors saw an opening in the wake of recent police calls to that location.
"We've had numerous calls for shots fired in that area, including that parking lot of Flirts," councilor Dave Boesen said. "Sooner or later, they have to become a nuisance property -- plain and simple."
Waterloo Police were most recently called to the Flirts parking lot Aug. 8 for shots being fired, and found spent shell casings.
In April, four people went to the hospital after they were stabbed during a large fight in the Flirts parking lot, according to police.
"It befuddles me that, with all the complaints that I hear for that place, it has not been deemed a nuisance property," said councilor Pat Morrissey.
Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald acknowledged there had been recent police calls to Flirts, but not as many as some other late-night or after-hours establishments have had. In addition, he said Flirts management has assisted police with investigations and provided security footage when incidents occurred.
"I will tell you, it has been a concern with the increase in what we've seen there, and we've been on it," Fitzgerald said. "I'd like to try to think we work with them first before we take the significant step of going the nuisance violation way of things, and they've been receptive to working with us."
Outright denying Flirts' liquor license would probably not hold up in court, city clerk Kelley Felchle warned, noting "in the past the city has lost those decisions" when it came to denying liquor licenses for businesses that otherwise passed health and fire inspections.
Classifying Flirts as a nuisance property, however, "may affect their license in the future," she added.
Morrissey, who has argued for Flirts to move since at least 2014, said he hoped the city would find a way "to buy this and the other establishment out, and remove them from our downtown, family and business area," something the city has tried and failed to do in the past.
"I understand it's a losing battle to deny this liquor license ... but eventually we're going to have to take a stand," said Boesen. "If this establishment continues to be a chronic nuisance, then that's our avenue."