Some on CF council worried changes could give too much power to city administrator

CEDAR FALLS — An attempt to clean up city code surrounding the duties of the mayor and city administrator ran into push back from some council members Monday night.

City Attorney Kevin Rogers presented proposed ordinance changes to council members at a committee of the whole meeting, which was for discussion only. Monday’s version was slimmed down from what Rogers initially presented to the council.

But it ran into the same skeptics as the first time.

“We all decided we wanted a full-time mayor with full-time mayor duties,” said at-large Councilman Dave Sires, referring to the council’s decision at annual goal-setting sessions.

Sires said he showed the ordinance changes to an attorney, who advised him the changes would make the Cedar Falls mayor “a figurehead” and leave the city administrator, currently Ron Gaines, “vested with all the power of running the city.”

“I think we should tread cautiously when the voters wanted a full-time mayor, the council wanted a full-time mayor, and we’re giving it away to an unelected official,” Sires added.

Ward 1 Councilman Mark Miller didn’t see it that way.