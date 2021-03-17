 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some on CF council worried changes could give too much power to city administrator
0 comments
top story

Some on CF council worried changes could give too much power to city administrator

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — An attempt to clean up city code surrounding the duties of the mayor and city administrator ran into push back from some council members Monday night.

City Attorney Kevin Rogers presented proposed ordinance changes to council members at a committee of the whole meeting, which was for discussion only. Monday’s version was slimmed down from what Rogers initially presented to the council.

But it ran into the same skeptics as the first time.

“We all decided we wanted a full-time mayor with full-time mayor duties,” said at-large Councilman Dave Sires, referring to the council’s decision at annual goal-setting sessions.

Sires said he showed the ordinance changes to an attorney, who advised him the changes would make the Cedar Falls mayor “a figurehead” and leave the city administrator, currently Ron Gaines, “vested with all the power of running the city.”

“I think we should tread cautiously when the voters wanted a full-time mayor, the council wanted a full-time mayor, and we’re giving it away to an unelected official,” Sires added.

Download PDF READ: Proposed mayor and city administrator ordinance changes

Ward 1 Councilman Mark Miller didn’t see it that way.

“It’s not like Mr. Gaines or whoever can do whatever they want. They’re accountable to the council elected by the people,” Miller said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I would add, accountable to the mayor as well,” Mayor Rob Green, who is in favor of the changes, added.

Others agreed they were uneasy about making lots of changes, particularly after the idea of a part-time mayor — rejected for now — received backlash.

“The main thing that I’ve heard from citizens is they want to tread very lightly, and they want to know that the mayor is representing them,” at-large Councilwoman Kelly Dunn said. “And I’m not saying you’re not. I’m just saying, when we’re making these changes, that’s my hesitation.”

“Certainly, none of this would change the ability of residents to go to the mayor,” Rogers replied.

Any changes must be approved by the City Council.

“I think it’s very clear that the mayor’s not a figurehead,” Green said. “I take (the mayor’s duties) as a sacred responsibility. The buck stops here, and my job is going to be on the line every two years to see how well I carried out those functions.”

Get a 6-month digital subscription for $19.99

Cedar Falls boys state semifinals

+18 
+18 
031121-qc-spt-boys-state-hoops-cedarfalls-031
+18 
+18 
031121-qc-spt-boys-state-hoops-cedarfalls-032
+18 
+18 
031121-qc-spt-boys-state-hoops-cedarfalls-002
+18 
+18 
031121-qc-spt-boys-state-hoops-cedarfalls-014
+18 
+18 
031121-qc-spt-boys-state-hoops-cedarfalls-025
Dave Sires, Council Member At-Large.jpg

Sires
0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News