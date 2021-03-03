Some on CF council not happy with complete streets policy

But at-large member Dave Sires thought that makes the 2013 version more restrictive.

“I’m for a complete street if it’s feasible and economical,” Sires said. “But just to ... say we’re gonna have all complete streets no matter what we build seems a little out of control.”

Ward 3 Councilman Daryl Kruse agreed.

“I’m seeing cases where we’re putting bike lanes down the busiest streets in town, and then trying to protect the bike lanes with bumpouts and various things like that, when we don’t appear to be looking at the neighborhood right around it as a more suitable place for a bike lane,” Kruse said.

Resident Jim Skaine piled on in public comments, singling out roundabout intersections.

“It is just appalling that the council supports roundabouts when they are negative to most of the people in Cedar Falls,” Skaine said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Andrew Shroll, who chairs the city’s bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee, asked the council to stay with the current policy.

“It’s about more than the bike lanes; it’s about transforming unfriendly roadways into places that draw people in,” Shroll said.