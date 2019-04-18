DES MOINES — Census estimates show strong growth in the Des Moines metro area as well as the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas, but more than two-thirds of Iowa’s counties have lost population since 2010, including several Northeast Iowa counties.
Polk County remained the most populous, growing by 56,572 residents since 2010 to 487,204 people as of July 1, 2018. That’s an increase of 13.1%.
Dallas County, which includes much of Des Moines’ western suburbs, grew by 36.4% to 90,180, making it among the nation’s fastest growing counties.
Linn County, which includes Cedar Rapids, grew by 6.9% to 225,909 to remain the second-largest county, and Scott County, home to Davenport, was third with 173,203.
Johnson County, which includes Iowa City, grew by 15.6% to 151,260.
A few Northeast Iowa counties grew in population since 2010. Black Hawk County, which includes Waterloo and Cedar Falls, grew from 131,090 to 132,408 people, about a 1% increase.
Bremer County, which includes Waverly, grew from 24,276 to 24,947, an increase of 2.7%.
Buchanan County grew from 20,958 to 21,199, an increase of 1.2%.
Of Iowa’s 99 counties, 69 lost population.
Clinton County had the largest drop, losing 2,599 people. Emmett County lost 10.2% of its population for the state’s biggest rate decline.
Several rural counties in Northeast Iowa lost some population since 2010:
- Butler County declined from 14,867 in 2010 to 14,539 in 2018, a drop of about 2.2%.
- Chickasaw County dropped from 12,439 to 11,964, or about 3.8%.
- Fayette County went from 20,880 to 19,660, a decline of 5.8%.
- Floyd County declined from 16,303 to 15,761, or 3.3%.
- Grundy County dropped from 12,453 to 12,304, a drop of 1.2%.
- Hardin County went from 17,534 to 16,868, a decline of 3.8%.
- Howard County declined from 9,566 to 9,187, or nearly 4%.
- Mitchell County dropped from 10,776 to 10,569, a drop of 1.9%.
- Tama County went from 17,767 to 16,904, a decline of 4.9%.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
