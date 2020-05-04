Some essential workers helping maintain basic services as people spend more time at home

CEDAR FALLS — While many are isolating at home to slow the spread of COVID-19, others continue venturing out in order to meet essential needs as part of their jobs.
That includes workers in all aspects of food production and service, medical staff, and emergency personnel. Those who help provide basic services to people spending more time in their homes are also part of the essential workforce.
Kevin Tegtmeier collects garbage, yard waste and recycling for the Cedar Falls public works department. He is one of four maintenance workers who drive routes and perform other related duties.
He said workers are doing “more cleaning and disinfecting than usual,” but otherwise the routine hasn’t changed a lot. Each truck has a disinfectant spray that’s used on the vehicles at least twice a day. Workers also have gloves and safety glasses to wear when handling garbage.
The way workers always do the routes fits in well with social distancing recommendations. With a mechanical arm that picks up and dumps garbage bins into the truck, most routes include only one person.
“Most of it’s all automated,” said Tegtmeier. “Drivers never need to get out.”
Still, he said, garbage collectors are getting greater acknowledgement of their work from the community with more people at home.
“You’re starting to see people out, waving at you and talking to you,” said Tegtmeier, sometimes to tell them they’re doing a good job. “I think a lot of people haven’t seen the truck operate. ... It’s a big fascination to see something different.”
He added, “We can tell that people are home now, because there’s more garbage than there is normally. It feels like we’re back into the summer mode because the kids are all home.”
Tegtmeier offered some tips to make sure garbage collectors can do their job as efficiently as possible.
Cedar Falls residents should put out the trash by 7 a.m. on collection day. Recycling and garbage bins should always be three to four feet away from any other object – including each other. Take trash or garbage bags that don’t fit in the bin to the transfer station, where it can be disposed of for a fee.
Workers at the Cedar Falls’ wastewater treatment plant also have an essential job to do.
Mike Nyman, manager of the facility, said his staff maintains the sanitary sewer system. That includes sewer mains and pump stations throughout the city as well as the treatment plant itself. They also do maintenance on storm water pipes across Cedar Falls.
“We just make sure the sanitary sewer keeps flowing, keeps moving along,” he said. “It’s constant maintenance and just making sure the water gets to the treatment plant instead of back up in the city.”
There is an effort to minimize staffing during the pandemic, where people are advised to be out in public as little as possible.
“A fourth of our staff is off at any one time,” Nyman explained of the 12-person workforce, with some staggering of shifts during the day. “They’re working two weeks and having 12 days off. The city is paying them to stay home, safe, isolate a little bit.”
He noted that “we have to staff the facility and we have to maintain the lift stations” but workers are operating “as independently as possible” while doing the job. Some tasks do require two people, though.
There are situations where those who are off would need to come in, such as dealing with the aftermath of a big rain storm that causes flooding issues. And, whatever the cause, workers are still responding to sewer backup problems that sometimes occur in neighborhoods.
“There’s also a couple of us who can work from home,” noted Nyman. “We’re alternating working from home and working from the office.”
Once concerns of spreading the coronavirus have passed, he acknowledged that the division will have a backlog of work to catch up on. “We’re doing the minimum in maintaining everything,” said Nyman.
