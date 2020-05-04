Some essential workers helping maintain basic services as people spend more time at home

“You’re starting to see people out, waving at you and talking to you,” said Tegtmeier, sometimes to tell them they’re doing a good job. “I think a lot of people haven’t seen the truck operate. ... It’s a big fascination to see something different.”

He added, “We can tell that people are home now, because there’s more garbage than there is normally. It feels like we’re back into the summer mode because the kids are all home.”

Tegtmeier offered some tips to make sure garbage collectors can do their job as efficiently as possible.

Cedar Falls residents should put out the trash by 7 a.m. on collection day. Recycling and garbage bins should always be three to four feet away from any other object – including each other. Take trash or garbage bags that don’t fit in the bin to the transfer station, where it can be disposed of for a fee.

Workers at the Cedar Falls’ wastewater treatment plant also have an essential job to do.

Mike Nyman, manager of the facility, said his staff maintains the sanitary sewer system. That includes sewer mains and pump stations throughout the city as well as the treatment plant itself. They also do maintenance on storm water pipes across Cedar Falls.