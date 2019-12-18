CEDAR FALLS — Swimming, getting child care, playing on a volleyball team, holding a birthday party and taking a weight lifting class are among the activities that will cost more at city facilities starting this spring.
The City Council on Monday approved fee increases effective April 28 for select activities recommended by the Parks and Recreation Commission. Officials anticipate the higher fees will boost revenues $80,000 annually, providing the funds to increase pay for the majority of the city’s more than 250 seasonal and part-time workers.
Increases range from $1 for daily admission to The Falls aquatic center to $70 for registration to an eight-week summer camp. The 23 higher fees represent a fraction of the approximately 150 listed in a city document.
Most fees will grow from $1 to $10. Among those are costs for child care, volleyball and dodgeball leagues, various fitness classes, birthday parties, park shelter rentals, and some swimming pool admissions. Summer pool passes will increase by $15 and two-hour rentals of The Falls will grow by $20.
Bruce Verink, recreation and community programs manager, said it has been increasingly difficult to hire people the last few years. His staff recently learned Walmart is now paying its employees $15 an hour, which may help explain why fewer people are applying for the city jobs.
You have free articles remaining.
“Those are the same kids we’re going after,” he noted. “When you don’t have a lot of people out there wanting jobs, you’ve got to pay more to have people be interested in them. That’s why we had to raise wages and, as a trickle effect, we had to raise fees.”
Part-time and seasonal employees have been paid “anywhere from $7.50 and hour up to $9.75 an hour, depending on the job,” said Verink. The hourly increase ranges from 75 cents to $1.40.
Costs to staff programs are expected to grow $60,000-$65,000 per year under the higher wages. The additional revenues would also go towards an anticipated $8,000 increase in costs for supplies during the next year.
“We try to hold fees at least for two to three years (before) we raise them, unless we have a major change in a program,” said Verink. Among the factors in a fee increase, “we take into consideration what the market will bear, what other people in the area are offering” and what people would consider reasonable.
He said the proposed Cedar Falls recreation division budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 shows revenues of $1.2 million from user fees, memberships and rentals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.