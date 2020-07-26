Smooth ride, bumpy future: Waterloo has the best streets in Iowa

“Spending has been relatively flat the past five years and revenue growth has been below the inflation rate,” it continued. “This means that, while the budget is likely more than sufficient right now, it will slowly lose its purchasing power and less work will be completed for the same amount in future years.”

HR Green indicated the first funding hurdle is expected in 2026. The model shows Waterloo would need an increase of $3 million annually, or a one-time $80 million bonding effort, to keep the average road condition steady over the next 15 years.

Put another way, the study said it would take an estimated $182 million today to bring all Waterloo streets up to “very good” condition. Based on current funding levels, that gap is expected to grow to $318 million by 2034.

But the study said keeping the current funding formula would not be disastrous.

“In fact, if no changes to funding occur in the next 15 years Waterloo would still have a higher average condition score than nearly every other major metropolitan area in the state has currently,” the report stated.