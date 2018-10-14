Try 1 month for 99¢
Incumbent House District 60 Rep. Walt Rogers is seeking another term in the Iowa Legislature. He is shown in downtown Cedar Falls.

CEDAR FALLS — Rep. Walt Rogers’ theme is ”smaller, smarter” government, and he’s brought that mindset to the Statehouse since he was elected in 2011.

“Ninety percent of what happens in Des Moines is budgeting,” said Rogers, 57, of Cedar Falls. “I think we’ve done pretty well with our budget.”

He faces Dave Williams, 64, also of Cedar Falls, in the Nov. 6 general election in Iowa’s 60th House District.

Education, health care and law enforcement take up most of the budget, he said.

“I’ve felt we’ve done pretty good in education, since I’m the education chair,” Rogers said. “We’ve increased the dollars every year over the past eight years.”

Rogers said he’s proud of his education record.

“We think outside the box,” he said. “I’ve had a big initiative over the last couple of years in flexibility of some the education dollars that’s out there.”

Rogers says he has worked to let schools decide where state money is most needed.

“Districts are supposed to use these dollars in a certain way, and a lot times at the end of the year they have dollars sitting there that they can’t touch,” Rogers said. “Once I found that out I started doing some things as education chair to make some of those dollars more flexible to get more local control to superintendents and principals.”

More than $230 million has been freed for districts to use as needed, Rogers said.

He wants to slow down government growth and put money in the hands of people in businesses, he said.

“I trust those people to use those dollars in a more effective way than a big bureaucracy,” Rogers said. One dollar in the hand of the consumer is better spent than one dollar in the hands of government, he said.

Medicaid is the fastest-growing category of the state’s budget, he said. There is not always enough money to go around. The Affordable Care Act made the states responsible for more dollars for Medicaid, Rogers said.

“Those dollars that we have to put toward Medicaid — and we don’t have a choice, we have to do that — continue to eat away at our budget,” Rogers said. “Before we even can start thinking of our education dollars, we have to be thinking of our Medicaid and Medicare responsibilities.”

Raising the education budget by 4 percent every year isn’t possible because the state doesn’t have the funds, Rogers said.

The Republican-led Legislature’s move to strip most public employees of collective bargaining rights in 2017 has been the subject of controversy. Rogers voted in favor of that measure.

“The pendulum has swung so far in the favor of the unions that it was almost becoming impossible for them (school districts) to budget underneath the revenue that was coming in,” Rogers said. “The state had to do something to alleviate that pressure.”

Rogers said he’s heard it made communication better between school administrations and employees.

“They don’t have to change at all if they don’t want to,” he said. “This is only if they go into the bargaining process; we’re not restricting you from paying your teachers whatever you want to pay them.”

A rollback of the backfill — money meant to compensate local governments for revenue lost to tax cuts approved by the Legislature in 2013 — has been brought up two years in a row by Republicans in Des Moines without coming to a vote.

Some cities are dependent on the backfill to balance their budgets.

“It’s something we continue to look at,” Rogers said. “Some people said that we promised that will never be taken away. I know we talked about trying to stick to it as long as we could.”

Rogers claims some cities have experienced revenue increases because of the tax cut, something most local leaders hotly dispute.

“You can’t continue to get the benefit from it and still continue to get the state to pay the backfill,” he said. “It was on the table last year. I actually fought pretty hard to try and not do it last year, because you’ve got to tell the cities this is going to take place.”

Rogers wants to see a slow phase out of the backfill over several years.

“But the state can’t continue to pay for local government too,” Rogers said.

