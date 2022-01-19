Sixth Street intersection to retain traffic signal as part of Cedar Falls Main Street plans

CEDAR FALLS – As part of the multi-million dollar reconstruction of Main Street, the intersection at Sixth Street will keep its traffic signals.

A majority of Cedar Falls City Council requested in November that the intersection be designed with a roundabout, but be refined to lessen the impact on the number of parking stalls taken from the Cedar Falls Public Library.

Aaron Moniza, a Foth senior client manager/engineer, presented the council Monday a design with a 50% reduction in impact to the library.

Despite considering the new roundabout design, and another more creative possibility that could have generated more parking options, councilors voted 6-1 to keep it as a signalized intersection, which means zero impact to parking and the least damage to the city’s coffers.

The traffic signal will be replaced and the intersection will be newly paved. That’s estimated to cost $362,100.

Councilor Daryl Kruse was the lone vote against it.

“A traffic signal is the least impactful, and pretty much the intersection will operate and look the same as it does today,” said Moniza.

The roundabout design had eliminated 10 to 13 parking spots from the library, but was reworked to eliminate just five. That reduced the construction cost from $409,800 to $383,700.

The intersection is one piece of a larger reconstruction project for Main Street that will impact the strip from the intersections of Sixth Street to University Avenue, where the roadway will be converted from four to three lanes.

The Seerley Boulevard, 18th Street, and 12th Street intersections will be constructed into single lane roundabouts. Improvements to sewer and sidewalks also will be made.

Up to three public meetings about the project will be held this year, and the final design will be presented to the council in the fall.

Construction bids are expected to be opened in December, with work transpiring next year through 2025.

The project will cost about $14.5 million, with $2.9 million in federal funding.

