Six organizations tentatively awarded Cedar Falls Community Betterment Grants

CEDAR FALLS – Six local organizations are slated to receive Community Betterment Grants for fiscal year 2023 from the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau.

On Wednesday, the Visitors and Tourism Board approved its task force’s recommendations to the City Council for the $24,000 allocated for “projects that contribute to the betterment or positive image of the city."

The program is designed to enhance the quality of life in the community, according to the bureau. It is funded by revenue from the hotel/motel tax.

All but one of the six organizations receiving a Community Betterment Grant have been awarded funds in prior years. Thirteen applications were considered.

The funds are “not a done deal” and are pending the council’s approval of its FY2023 budget in March. The fiscal year begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2023.

The largest award is $6,500 for the Cedar Falls Historical Society to assist in replacing a roof at the Behrens-Rapp Filling Station/Visitor Information Center.

The second highest was the Cedar Valley Soccer Club with $5,750 for a new inclusive playground at its complex.

“We thought they are really well on their way fundraising-wise,” said Jennifer Pickar, tourism and cultural programs manager. “This is a great amenity for our community because we host lots of soccer tournaments that help fill our hotels.”

Grow Cedar Valley will receive $4,500 for a mural project underneath the Main Street bridge.

“We just felt like this is a great placemaking project,” Pickar said. “It beautifies our community. Tourists love murals, taking pictures with them, and putting those out on social media.”

Community Development Director Stephanie Houk Sheetz noted additional city approvals are needed for the mural. Future maintenance will be discussed. The approval process will have the plans go before the Public Art Committee, which reports to the Art and Culture Board.

The other three recipients were:

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony -- $3,000 for the “Evolution of African-American Music” program.

College Hill Partnership -- $2,250 for outdoor tables for visitors to use at the Pettersen Plaza.

Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley -- $2,000 in support of workplace volunteering, helping to promote a “great workplace culture, stronger businesses and support for the community.”

“Jump In!” -- the group fundraising for a share of the cost of the new multi-million dollar high school swimming facility -- was one of the organizations denied funding.

Economic Development, Community Betterment grants continue to have impact in Cedar Falls With the deadline looming for Economic Development applications, perhaps, the more interesting story is the diverse pool of applications for the Community Betterment Grants.

It requested $10,000, or less than a tenth of a percent of the project cost.

“We talked a lot about this as a task force,” Pickar said. “We are going to ask them to come back next year. … These funds need to be spent in fiscal year '23, and we weren't sure that’d be the case for that project. That’s why we’re holding back on that one.”

Also on the list of those denied was the Cedar Falls Lions Club, $3,575 for a hoop house at its Diabetes Garden; Leader Valley, $2,500 for the “onboarding” training associated with its Leader in Me program; River Place Plaza, $10,500 for a digital marquee; Cedar Falls Woman's Club, $10,000 for a kitchen remodeling; Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), $15,000 for a building repair; and Cedar Valley GearHeads Ministries, $8,000 for a "new tool."

Pickar noted these organizations were denied for a “variety of reasons,” such as not fully meeting the grant criteria, or not being far enough into their own fundraising efforts.

