Six children of Waterloo Tyson workers awarded company scholarships for college

Six children of Waterloo Tyson workers were awarded college scholarships by the company, according to a news release.

Each of the six students got $1,000 for education expenses, like tuition, books, room and board or other academic fees. The award is part of Tyson's annual local scholarship program, which chooses students based on academic performance, school involvement and community involvement and financial need, according to the release.

Students who received the award include Alarice Macias, Dakota Bobst, Edina Tahirovic, Elizabeth Rawsawmo, Phu Meh and So U. Their parents, respectively, are Everardo Macias Jr., David Bobst, Emir and Hasiba Tahirovic, Ti Noh, Taw Nyo and Plu Meh, and Gro To and Regina U.

Waterloo plant manager Rick Petersen said the company is "proud of our ongoing contributions" to help the community.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It’s extremely rewarding to support our local neighborhoods and help students in our own backyard have greater access to the opportunities to continue their education,” Petersen said.

The Tyson facility in Waterloo is the company's biggest U.S. pork processing plant and employs about 3,050 people, the company previously said.