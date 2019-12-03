CEDAR FALLS — Serving on the City Council will be a new experience for the two candidates who prevailed in Tuesday’s runoff election.
Dave Sires won the race for the at-large seat with 52.51% of the vote, and Simon Harding came out on top in the Ward 4 contest with 57.89% of ballots cast in his favor. Unlike their opponents, neither has held elective office.
Sires defeated Nick Taiber 2,337 to 2,104 in the citywide race. Taiber held another at-large seat on the council from 2009 to 2017 before stepping down. Harding beat one-term incumbent Tom Blanford 378 to 272 in the competition for the Ward 4 position, which represents an east central section of Cedar Falls. There were 10 write-in votes for the at-large race and three in Ward 4.
The runoff was held after three candidates competed in each race during the Nov. 5 municipal election. The top two candidates for both seats moved on to Tuesday’s contest after none of them got more than 50% of the votes.
“I love Cedar Falls, and I love the people who live here. I always want the best for them, and that’s what I’m going to push for,” said Sires, 59. “I look forward to working hard for Cedar Falls.”
The business owner will replace Dave Wieland, who chose not to run for another term on the council. Sires suggested voters were offered a stark contrast between his and Taiber’s candidacies.
“Well, we just stood for two different things,” said Sires. “He wanted things to be trendy, I wanted things to be better.”
You have free articles remaining.
Among the initiatives Sires has termed “trendy” is the city’s public safety officer model, where police and firefighters can be cross-trained to assist each other. Taiber has voiced support for the PSO program, which has stirred controversy in the community.
Taiber suggested there is “an underlying issue here related to public safety that obviously had a big bearing on why I didn’t win.” He wished Sires “and all of the council all of the luck in the world to guide us into the future.”
Harding, 35, a manager at a Waterloo musical instrument store, said the PSO issue was a factor in his victory as well. He pointed to the defeat of Mayor Jim Brown, who supports the PSO program, in the Nov. 5 election along with the results of the runoff, where the two winners have expressed concerns with it.
“The vote shows that people want us to look at the PSO program, (to) either remove or completely re-evaluate the PSO program,” said Harding. “So, of course, I’m going to push for public safety stuff.”
He also would like the city to put out its twice-monthly meeting agendas earlier and set up ward meetings to better communicate with residents. Harding said it all amounts to providing people “more of a say on what’s happening in City Hall.”
Blanford said “we’re incredibly grateful to all of our volunteers and supporters. It’s been an honor to serve on City Council, and I’m looking forward to finding the way I can next give back to our community.”
Both he and Taiber said they hadn’t yet considered whether to run for the at-large seat that will open up on the council when Rob Green is sworn in as mayor in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.