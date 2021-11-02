Sires earns most votes in Cedar Falls mayoral race, will face off against Green in runoff

CEDAR FALLS – Councilor Dave Sires earned the most votes in the Cedar Falls mayoral race Tuesday night, but didn’t obtain 50% of them. That means he'll face incumbent Rob Green in a run-off election Nov. 30.

Sires received 3,470 votes and Green, who is vying for a second two-year term, was second with 2,717 votes, according to unofficial results released by the Black Hawk County Auditor's Office.

"Well, it will be four weeks before we get our police and fire departments back," Sires said when reached by telephone. But he also noted in the interview how it was nice to have opponents who did a "nice job and were civil" and was "very grateful and honored people voted for me."

"It's important to put the people back in charge, like through committees, and people need to be back in the position where they have a say in how their money is spent," he said.

Green was not immediately available for comment.

Tom Blanford, a former councilor, finished third in the race with 2,527 votes.

"It's not what we had hoped for, but I'm proud of and grateful for all the people who worked on the campaign," Blanford said. "We put forth a vision to move Cedar Falls into the future, and we tried to bring important issues into the conversation."

Asked what he plans to do after the loss, he said he'll continue working for Collins Holding Company, and spending time with family, while finding ways to give back to the community. A lot of work was put into the campaign, he pointed out, and he was unsure if he'd make another run for office, but left open the possibility: "We'll see down the road."

Sires campaigned on creating separate fire and police departments, while Green identified challenges with the public safety officer model and promoted a hybrid plan called Public Safety 2022. Blanford supported keeping the current PSO model if elected.

An upset occurred in Ward 5, where challenger Dustin Ganfield obtained 1,117 votes and defeated four-term incumbent Frank Darrah, who ended the night with 902 votes.

Ward 3 featured another three-pony race, with a run-off election being the outcome. Challenger Carole Yates led the race with 689 votes and will face off against one-term incumbent Daryl Kruse, who received 640 votes. Kara Bigelow-Baker finished with 496 votes.

Incumbent Kelly Dunn reigned supreme in the at-large race, reeling in 4,267 votes versus her opponent T.J. Frein, who got 3,825. She will begin her first full term after completing a partial term in the seat vacated by Green when he became mayor.

In Ward 1, it was a blowout win for first-time candidate Gil Schultz with 1,328 votes, beating out challenger Derek Peisen who tallied 292.

