WATERLOO — A new study is looking at infrastructure issues in an area targeted for new development along the city’s southern edge.
The Waterloo City Council has agreed to spend more than $195,000 for a consulting firm to conduct drainage and traffic studies this summer along Sink Creek and Shaulis Road.
The creek crosses under Shaulis Road just east of the Lost Island Water Park and entrance to the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo. Heavy rains have caused the water to overtop the roadway and create access issues for the entertainment venues.
“We know that there’s a drainage issue all along Sink Creek,” City Engineer Jamie Knutson said. “We’re trying to find out what we need to do to fix the Shaulis problem.”
While solutions could involve constructing a new bridge over Sink Creek, the city is also evaluating traffic improvements on Shaulis Road. For example, it wouldn’t make sense to build a two-lane bridge if the city needs more lanes to handle projected future traffic.
HR Green Inc., of Cedar Rapids, is conducting the interrelated traffic and drainage studies.
The traffic report due in August is expected to provide engineering analysis and preferred design for Shaulis Road between Hess Road and U.S. Highway 218.
The consultant is expected to develop alternatives, which may include making spot improvements at intersections, adding lanes and even exploring the possibility of moving the intersection of Shaulis and U.S. 218 to another location.
HR Green’s Sink Creek drainage survey will run nearly 4.8 miles, starting 4,200 feet west of Hawkeye Road to 1,500 feet east of Cedar Terrace Drive.
Recommendations on bridge sizing will be developed at five roadway crossings along the Sink Creek main channel: Shaulis Road, U.S. 218, Hess Road, Orange Road and Hammond Avenue.
While the City Council approved using general obligation bonds repaid with property taxes to cover the cost of the consulting work, no money has been budgeted or earmarked to date to pay for any of the possible improvements the survey may recommend.
