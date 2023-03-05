CEDAR FALLS — A new face will be representing Ward 4 on the City Council next year.

Councilmember Simon Harding, 38, will not seek reelection to a second term.

Harding beat one-term incumbent Tom Blanford in the 2019 city election. Now, though, he anticipates his home life occupying more of his time – especially at night with his 8- and 11-year-old kids – since his wife, Genevieve, plans to go back to school.

His business J&H Winds, a musical instrument repair shop, also has taken off.

“To be a good councilperson, it takes a lot of time and dedication. I want to make sure that I don’t overextend myself in the next four years,” he said.

“I’d rather finish strong with these first four years and know that I gave it everything that I had and I put all the time into it that I could, rather than sign up again and end up in a situation where I don’t have the time to do my best at it.”

After redistricting, Ward 4 represents the eastern sliver of the city and part of the College Hill District between University Avenue and 18th Street from Iowa Highway 58 and the Cedar River to the east side of Hudson Road.

Going into his last 10 months, he’d like to focus his time on helping the council better work together and reach compromises.

“I feel it’s important for the council to have that,” Harding said. “Even if it’s a different council next year, having a council that’s continuing to strive to work together, it sets a tone for the next people. Whereas if we’re not up there working together, it sets a different tone.”

As for specific issues, Harding highlighted his push for continuing to work through proposed changes to zoning and emphasized his support of moving onto College Hill where new regulations could be what’s best for the area going into the future.

“That’s the biggest one for me because that’s going to shape the city for the next 100 years,” Harding said.

He’d also like to see the council come up with a plan to revitalize the College Square Mall on University Avenue.

“What’s possible from a city perspective with the mall for the future? That’s another footprint we’ll have to address,” Harding added.

The fiscal year 2024 budget will be one of his near-term focuses, though, recognizing it’s an “odd” year. That’s particularly true because of the last-minute residential rollback change – affecting the percentage of a property’s value that can be taxed – and a change in the formula leaving Cedar Falls on the hook for an increase in what’s owed for the county’s dispatch center.

“We’ll have to come up with some creative ways to fund things,” Harding said. “That will be a good example of us needing to work together. … It’s a good challenge for us. I’m exciting about the possibilities. It only takes one thing like that to make the council feel like we can do another thing and then another thing.”

The public safety officer model, zoning and parking structure continue to be hot topics.

After being in support of reform to the system involving cross-trained officers, his stance admittedly has evolved over time. He’s taking a back seat, though, and will not “beat a dead horse” after a majority of the council didn’t seem to be on board with any major changes.

The latest vote favored continuing on with a strategic plan set forth for the current model and performing an internal evaluation of sorts, versus bringing in a third party to investigate.

“We’ve talked about it and the council has made clear they want to go a certain direction, and they don’t want the external audit, and that’s fine with me,” Harding said. “We voted on it. We talked about it. I’m not the kind of guy to beat a dead horse and bring it up over and over again because, to me, that’s going against council’s wishes.”

Public policy in general was his reason for running in the first place and, with his tenure nearing an end, he admits his decision is bitter sweet. Harding has enjoyed being one piece of city government for the last four years.

The councilmember says he made every decision with an open mind after conducting much due diligence.

But he’ll miss the people, city staff and elected officials the most as well as the chance to connect with citizens on local issues. Harding got the chance to make the community better and felt he never went into a meeting with any sort of an agenda.

“I am also proud of what the council has accomplished in regards to continuing to push forward the river project and quality of life projects like the pool,” Harding said. “There’s been a lot of things in the last couple years we’ve really got to push forward that’s going to better our community. I feel there’s a lot of good stuff that we’ve done to move forward in a positive direction.”

At the moment, no one has announced a bid for the seat. However, a lot happened last month.

Mayor Rob Green and Ward 2 Councilmember Susan deBuhr have declared they have no interest in seeking reelection to their respective roles.

Glen Keith, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, has announced he will run for the expiring at-large seat with another candidate expected to announce intentions to run next week for deBuhr’s seat.

With Harding bowing out, that means it’s likely the four elected positions with terms expiring Dec. 31 will see changes. At-Large Councilmember Dave Sires has said he has no interest in running for reelection but has declined at this point in time to make a final decision.

