CEDAR FALLS — Every election for Cedar Falls city government will be competitive.
Simon Harding, 35, plans to challenge Tom Blanford for his Cedar Falls Ward 4 City Council seat. Harding works in Waterloo at Tenor Madness, an instrument store, and lives in Cedar Falls.
The controversy over Cedar Falls’ Public Safety Program has drawn Harding to run for the seat. After going to a few council meetings, Harding said he saw a larger problem than the PSO program.
“I started looking at the way the city operates and I started seeing a bigger problem than the PSOs — a problem of transparency, accurate information and making sure the agendas get out,” Harding said.
He’d like to see the agenda go out two weeks early so the public and the council can review the 100-page document.
“Council members legitimately don’t have time to really find out what the citizens want,” Harding said. “I love that’s there’s growth in Cedar Falls. I want there to be growth, but if you grow too fast you can step into all these problems.”
Harding would hold a quarterly meeting with his ward to find out their concerns, he said.
“My slogan is listen, represent and change,” Harding said. “You have to listen before you can represent.”
You have free articles remaining.
The PSO program and city transparency are two issues Harding hopes to bring to the forefront during this election.
The city should be willing to explain how miscommunications happened, Harding said.
“There are a lot of citizens that are not for the PSO program,” Harding said.
Harding would like to see the city open up a forum on the PSO program and talk with citizens.
“The people feel like they don’t have a say,” Harding said.
Harding wants to open up communication between the citizens and the council.
“I want to have a strong link between the council and the citizens. I want the citizens to feel like they are valuable and listened to,” Harding said. “I’m a pretty simply guy, pretty straight forward and honest.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.