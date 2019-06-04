{{featured_button_text}}
Traffic light
WATERLOO -- Traffic signals at the U.S. Highway 63 on-ramp to U.S. Highway 20 will be flashing Thursday, weather permitting, due to installation of new equipment.

Motorists are encouraged to use extra caution when driving through the intersection.

