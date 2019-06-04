WATERLOO -- Traffic signals at the U.S. Highway 63 on-ramp to U.S. Highway 20 will be flashing Thursday, weather permitting, due to installation of new equipment.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Motorists are encouraged to use extra caution when driving through the intersection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.