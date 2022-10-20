Sidewalk repairs to begin in a section of Waterloo

WATERLOO — Sidewalk repairs will get underway on nearly 600 properties in one area of the city within the next month.

Every year, sidewalks are assessed for repair in a different part of Waterloo. This year it’s Zone 2. The area is bounded by U.S. Highway 63, University Avenue, Washington Street, West Sixth Street, Williston Avenue, Campbell Avenue and Moir Street.

A city ordinance states property owners are required to maintain and repair the public sidewalks along their property. Oumie Ceesay, an associate city engineer, said about 590 properties are affected this time.

The city should have notified the property owners in writing saying they have a defective sidewalk. Owners can either fix the problems privately or have the city pay for the work.

“Once repairs are completed, that’s when we send out a bill,” Ceesay said. “If they don’t pay it in full it goes to their taxes.”

Ceesay said the price tag depends on each property and how much sidewalk they need repaired.

The City Council this week approved a bid from Midwest Concrete of Peosta in the amount of $576,893 for the work. There was one other bid for $593,017. The project is expected to be finished by Aug. 4, 2023.

The council also approved a professional services agreement with AECOM Technical Services, Inc. of Waterloo for design services for pavement reconstruction to Taxiway Alpha West at the Waterloo Regional Airport in an amount not to exceed $227,400 through a future grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport is planning on spending a combination of funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as well as the standard allocation of funds from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program. The airport and the city will need to provide a match of 10% for all funds received from these.

The second project for this construction season is the rehabilitation of Runway 12/30, Taxiway Alpha East and Taxiway Echo for a cost not to exceed $106,600. The project will apply a pavement preservative to extend the lives of the three surfaces.

In other business, the council approved:

A contract for design services with AECOM not to exceed $249,500 on replacing the Cattle Congress wastewater lift station. It was constructed in 1961 and is housed on the north edge of the National Dairy Cattle Congress complex.

An agreement with KL Properties, LLC to construct a 2,400 square foot office building northeast of 3173 Titan Trail with a value of $220,000. The company is purchasing a half acre of land from Youngblut Farms, Ltd. in the amount of $1. The city has a separate development agreement to repay Youngblut the cost of the half acre as well as purchasing the remainder of the lawn owned by them. The building will house a communications company with seven employees.