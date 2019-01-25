WATERLOO — A new Waterloo resident can’t start his job because of the partial government shutdown.
Scott Stiffel and his family moved to the Cedar Valley on Jan. 17 for a job at Waterloo Regional Airport as an air traffic controller.
The United States government is in the middle of the longest shutdown in history. Thousands of federal workers are furloughed or working without pay. Those working have been promised back pay once the government reopens.
“I knew the shutdown was in place. I assumed they were going to treat anyone with a firm offer letter the same way as they would treat federal employees, where you would still show up to work, go to work and you’d get back pay at the end of the shutdown,” Stiffel said. “I know there are hundreds of people like me that our start dates were during the shutdown, and we’re not going to get back pay.”
Until recently the family was staying at a Super 8 in Cedar Falls. They moved in with Varrel Wilcox, a local minister, Thursday.
“They’re in a tough position,” Wilcox said. “When I heard their story it was easy to yes.”
Stiffel can’t file for unemployment because he’s not a resident of Iowa yet.
“It’s kind of sucked, sharing a hotel room,” Stiffel said.
They drove from North Carolina after Stiffel received a firm offer. It took the family about 21 hours to travel here with their 3-year-old son.
Luckily Stiffel and his wife, Sara Stiffel, have enough savings to keep them going.
“We have a pretty good cushion,” he said.
Moving wasn’t new for his family. Scott Stiffel is a sergeant in the National Guard and returned from a deployment to Iraq on Sept. 1. Prior to that he served in the U.S. Marines.
He was supposed to begin his job in Waterloo on Monday.
He has gotten the chance to check in with his future co-workers in the Waterloo airport tower.
“They’ve actually been helpful with trying to get pointers to help my wife find a job out here,” Scott Stiffel said. He’s looking for part-time work too.
Sara Stiffel was able to put in an application with Cedar Valley Medical Specialist. “Honestly, right about now I’m willing to do anything,” she said.
The stress made Sara Stiffel break out in hives at one point. “It’s one thing after another,” she said.
A lot of people have reached out to the family, and several have offered a helping hand. “We’ve been really lucky we’ve met a lot of great people,” Sara Stiffel said.
She’s looking forward to having and being at home.
“We’re ready for it to be over,” Sara Stiffel said.
The best end for Scott Stiffel is a quick end to the shutdown.
“It’s pretty stressful,” he said.
