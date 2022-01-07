Should U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe, what's next for Iowa abortion laws?

An expected decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 to restrict abortion rights or overturn Roe v. Wade has set off a renewed round of abortion battles in state legislatures.
Leaders of Iowa's Republican-led legislature, however, say they're waiting to see how state and federal court cases play out.
"I don't see us passing a bill," House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said in an interview previewing the upcoming legislative session.
The Legislature convenes Monday.
"I would like to see us wait to see how these court cases play out, and then we react," Grassley said. "I think right now, there's a lot of 'ifs' surrounding the life issue, to be honest with you."
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, echoed Grassley.
"From my perspective, we really need to see what's going to happen at the federal level in the Supreme Court, but also the state Supreme Court," Whitver said. "I think waiting to see what happens at both of those, both the federal and the state level is something we need to do."
People are also reading…
Iowa Democrats, however, argue the Republican-led Legislature is likely to press an all-out abortion ban that would take effect if Roe is reversed. The 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision affirmed a woman's right to an abortion before a fetus is viable outside the womb, usually about 24 weeks of pregnancy.
"Republicans just can't help themselves when it comes to attacking women's right to make their own health care decisions," said House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights. "And so I can't fathom a legislative session in which nothing comes up. ... We've seen some pretty harsh attacks on women in this arena, and I can't fathom they'll just let it go. That's just not who they are, especially in an election year."
Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville, however, said he did not foresee more legislative action on abortion this year.
"But in terms of whether or not Iowans are paying attention, I think if we see a Supreme Court decision that overturns either Roe or Casey, you're gonna see a whole heck of a lot of folks really wake up and realize the stakes of what we're dealing with right here," Wahls said. That includes the prospect of young professionals leaving the state, exacerbating a state "workforce crisis." "Young Iowans are overwhelmingly supportive of a woman's right to choose."
A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll conducted in September found a majority of Iowans -- 57% -- believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases.
Court rulings
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in December in a case concerning a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and challenges the landmark abortion-rights ruling, which if overturned would give states more freedom to restrict procedures terminating a pregnancy.
A majority of the Supreme Court during debate last month signaled it is open to upholding Mississippi’s abortion ban, but left unclear how far it may go to curtail the constitutional right to an abortion.
Several states have already passed so-called "trigger laws" that would automatically outlaw abortions upon a court decision overturning Roe. However, a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision ruling the state constitution protects a right to an abortion means nothing would happen immediately in Iowa should Roe be overturned.
Iowa Republicans, though, got the ball rolling earlier this year on an effort amend the Iowa Constitution to undo that decision.
The Iowa House and Senate passed a resolution during the 2021 legislative session proposing an amendment that explicitly states the Iowa Constitution "does not recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion." State lawmakers must to approve the resolution again in the next General Assembly, beginning in 2023, to place the amendment on the ballot. Iowa voters would still have to approve the change to the state's constitution in a general election. The soonest the issue could appear before voters would be in 2024.
Republicans, too, are waiting to see how the Iowa Supreme Court rules in coming months in the state's appeal of an Iowa District decision that permanently blocked a 2020 law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before receiving an abortion.
Anti-abortion activists have said they're hopeful a more conservative court will reverse the 2018 ruling, which struck down a prior 72-hour waiting period.
Since the 2018 decision, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed four of Iowa's seven Supreme Court justices, and has called on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Sixty Iowa Republican legislators this fall asked the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn the 2018 ruling declaring women have a fundamental right to an abortion and requiring any restrictions be subject to "strict judicial scrutiny."
"I think they created out of thin air a fundamental right to an abortion," said Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, who led passage of the constitutional amendment bill during the 2021 session. "I think we certainly have appointed judges that are more constructionist in nature. That doesn't necessarily mean rulings will go the way I think they should go. Am I cautiously optimistic? Yes. But ... I don't think there's anything certain as to how the court might rule."
'Extreme attack'
Iowa Democrats and abortion-rights supporters worry that if a new Supreme Court ruling or constitutional amendment passes, state lawmakers will be granted the unchecked ability to restrict access to abortion services, which will disproportionately harm low-income Iowans who cannot afford to travel out of state to receive the procedure.
"The constitution is meant to give rights and not take them away," said state Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, the ranking Democrat on the House Human Resources Committee that considers abortion legislation.
"If there’s a focus this session it should be maternal health care … and making sure it’s safe to have a baby in Iowa, and we’re not doing that," Wessel-Kroeschell said. "We’re making it more and more difficult and taking options away from Iowa families. The focus needs to change to supporting Iowans instead of taking away their rights."
Iowa hospitals have closed 18 labor and delivery departments since fiscal year 2017, when the state hired private national firms to manage its Medicaid program.
Hospitals in the state lost a combined more than $38 million in calendar year 2020 between the amount billed by each provider and the amount paid for delivery claims under Iowa’s privatized Medicaid system, according to figures provided by state Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines.
"As hospitals are dumping labor and delivery services at record speed, our state is becoming a more dangerous place for birthing parents and their babies," Petersen wrote in a June 15 letter to Iowa Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia. "Even worse, privatized Medicaid isn’t required to cover the transportation costs of getting birthing parents or their babies to hospitals equipped to care for them."
Garcia responded arguing Iowa Department of Public Health data "shows that access and quality do not appear to be declining, even when accounting for the decline in labor and delivery units." Garcia, too, pointed to the declining number of women giving birth in the state and nationwide.
Holt contends the constitutional amendment, if passed by Iowa voters, would return the Iowa Constitution "to a position of neutrality on the issue of abortion."
"It doesn't outlaw abortion in the state of Iowa," Holt said. "It would remove the fundamental right, subject to strict scrutiny. ... There would have to be a ruling on the federal level before anything on abortion in Iowa would change, if the life amendment was to be passed."
Holt said he does not consider abortion health care, and worried if the 2018 ruling is allowed to stand it could open the door to taxpayer-funded and late-term abortions. Iowa law bans most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
"(The constitutional amendment) does not do anything besides possibly protect the restrictions we already have had in place," Holt argued.
Representatives from Planned Parenthood North Central States and Iowa Right to Life did not respond to messages seeking comment.
Petersen called the constitutional amendment an "extreme attack on women and girls" as part of a Republican agenda "obsessed with banning access to legal, safe abortion care."
Iowa women and girls, Petersen said, need more access to safe health care close to home, not less.
"This constitutional amendment takes away personal decision-making power from women – taking away our freedom to make personal decisions about what is best for our bodies, our future, our families and our pregnancies," Petersen said.
The Courier Des Moines Bureau and Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.
Remembering Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers
Sullivan family home
Sullivan brothers at home on Adams in Waterloo
Courier Dec. 21, 1941
Sullivans -- Alleta, James, Albert, Madison
Katherine Sullivan McFarland (1922-2016)
Courier Jan. 4, 1942
Sullivan brothers at home
Courier Feb. 15, 1942
Sullivans with Jack Dempsey
USS Juneau
Lyman-Swenson-Juneau-commissioning
Lyman-Swenson-Newfoundland
Courier March 4, 1942
Courier March 15, 1942
Courier April 26, 1942
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Alleta and Thomas Sullivan
Alleta Sullivan's letter to the Navy
FDR letter fo Sullivan family
location of USS Juneau sinking
U.S. Navy report, Battle of Guadalcanal Nov. 13, 1942
U.S. Navy survivor battle report Nov. 17, 1942
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook, close-up
Courier Jan. 14, 1943
Courier Jan. 15, 1943
Margaret Jaros
Red Sullivan and Margaret Jaros
Alleta Sullivan & Margaret Jaros
Courier Jan. 17, 1943
Courier Jan. 19, 1943
'What have you given for war?'
103017bp-sullivans-2
Courier Jan. 27, 1943
Sullivans telegram from vice president
Courier Feb. 3, 1943
Courier Feb. 7, 1943
Courier Feb. 8, 1943
Courier Feb. 9, 1943
U.S. Navy battle report
Navy docs -- President approves USS The Sullivans
Courier Feb. 10, 1943
Courier Feb. 14, 1943
Genevieve and Alleta Sullivan
Courier Feb. 23, 1943
Courier Feb. 24, 1943
Courier April 4, 1943
Navy doc -- USS The Sullivans launch speech April 4, 1943
Courier April 5, 1943
Genevieve heads to Navy training
Genevieve Sullivan WAVE
Courier May 30, 1943
Courier July 11, 1943
Courier Aug. 6, 1943
Purple Hearts bestowed
U.S. Navy Sullivan Purple Hearts document Jan. 24, 1944
Courier Jan. 25, 1944
Courier Feb. 4, 1944
Courier Feb. 13, 1944
Sullivan movie scene
Sullivan movie cast
Courier March 19, 1944
Courier Dec. 31, 1944
Genevieve Sullivan and Murray Davidson
Courier May 1, 1959
Courier Nov. 11, 1962
Courier Sept. 20, 1964
Courier March 2, 1965
Murray Davidson Jr. joins Naval Reserve
Courier April 23, 1973
Alleta Sullivan funeral
Genevieve Davidson obituary
Plaque Schoitz Memorial Hospital
Courier Aug. 6, 1992
Dedication of Convention Center
Sullivan Brothers Museum -- outside
Sullivan Brothers Museum statues
Katherine McFarland, 2008
Katherine McFarland, 2012
103017bp-sullivans-1
Juneau wreckage bittersweet find for Sullivans, families
WATERLOO -- Saturday's discovery of the wreckage of the USS Juneau, on which Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers served and perished with nearly 700 shipmates during World War II, was an emotional, bittersweet experience for the fallen sailors' descendants.
"There's over 700 Navy families affected by this and my heart goes out to all those people," said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan and grandniece of George, Francis, Joseph and Madison Sullivan, who all died after the Juneau was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and sunk on Nov. 13, 1942.
"For me, it's like finding my grandfather's grave," said Knute Swensen of Huntington Beach, Calif., the grandson of the Juneau's commanding officer, Capt. Lyman K. Swenson, also among the Juneau dead.
The crew of the Research Vessel Petrel, on an expedition financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, found the Juneau's wreck at the bottom of "Ironbottom Sound" off Guadalcanal in the Solomons on St. Patrick's Day.
In an audio accompanying a video of the wreckage, Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for the expedition, noted it was appropriate the Juneau's remains were discovered on St. Patrick's Day, given the Sullivan brothers' Irish heritage.
"The luck of the Irish was with them," Kelly Sullivan said, echoing a wish she made for the USS The Sullivans, the current Navy destroyer named for her grandfather and great uncles, when she christened the ship in Bath, Maine, in 1995. She is the official Navy sponsor of that ship.
This wknd Paul Allen’s team found wreckage of WW2 USS Juneau in Pacific Ocean In 1942 this ship was sunk by Japanese torpedo carrying the 5 Sullivan brothers of Waterloo These Iowa heroes + hundred of others lost their life on that ship protecting our country Shld not b forgotten— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2018
The crew of the Petrel sent a message to The Courier, which said: "Our team is comprised of professional subsea operators and engineers with years of experience in the industry who are truly humbled with the opportunity to honor our fallen servicemen and provide some closure to their families."
The crew credited Allen with making the expedition possible.
Ironically, Kelly Sullivan was at the USS The Sullivans on St. Patrick's Day at its home port of Mayport, Fla., attending a retirement celebration for one of its former commanding officers.
"When this discovery happened, I was sitting on the fantail of the Sullivans...It's unbelievable," Sullivan said.
On her return trip home Sunday, she heard word of the discovery from U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rich Brown, commander of Navy surface forces and a former commanding officer of the USS The Sullivans. Brown was in Waterloo last November for a 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking. On Monday, Knute Swensen contacted her.
"It's bittersweet, this feeling," Sullivan said. "There's closure. It also opens a wound."
She said her father, Albert's son, Jim Sullivan, reacted with surprise and had similar feelings.
"My first thought was my prayers for all the Juneau families, not just the Sullivan brothers," Kelly Sullivan said, and all veterans and their families. She said her great-grandmother, Alleta Sullivan, never really had closure because her sons' bodies were never recovered and held out hope they may have survived.
Swensen said he watched the Petrel's undersea video in amazement as the crew made out the Juneaus name inscribed across the fantail.
"Seeing that video gave me chills," he said.
He also thought of his father, U.S. Navy Cmdr Robert Swensen, who passed away in April 2016 at age 93 and was very close to his father, the Juneau commander. Knute's grandfather's surname was misspelled as "Swenson" by a staff member at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and he never had it corrected. It was at Annapolis, when Robert was a cadet, that the Juneau commander and his son had their last meeting.
In an audio accompanying the video, Kraft of the Petrel expedition notes the ship's bow and stern were found relatively close to each other but the ship's debris was scattered over a mile on the ocean floor -- an indication of the devastating explosion which sunk her.
Most of the sailors were killed during the actual sinking; more than 100 died at sea in the days that followed from wounds, exposure or shark attacks, including George Sullivan, the oldest of the brothers. Ten sailors survived the actual sinking plus a four-person medical crew sent to the USS San Francisco to tend to wounded there prior to the attack.
Swensen hopes the Juneau crew's valor is also remembered. The ship earned multiple battles stars for the engagements in which it fought -- including one the night before its sinking, when it and other outgunned American ships turned back a Japanese task force headed for embattled U.S troops at Guadalcanal.
Sullivan praised Paul Allen's passion for pursuing the expedition -- a lesson she used it as an example for her third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
"I really admire Mr. Allen and his crew for having the faith to do this," she said, and encouraged her students to pursue their passions as well.
Both were in New York this past November at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking at the same Staten Island pier where the ship was commissioned into the Navy in 1997. That ceremony was across New York harbor from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the Juneau was commissioned into the Navy and sailed out of the harbor, never to return.
She hopes the USS The Sullivans can sail to the Juneau's final resting place on a future mission, with some of its sailors surviving family members.