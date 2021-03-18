Should auto body shops, vinyl siding be allowed in CF downtown? Zoning board debates

CEDAR FALLS -- There are some types of businesses that, under the proposed new zoning changes, could no longer be built in downtown Cedar Falls.

But businesses like Viking Pump and auto body shops won't have to worry about moving if the new building use rules are adopted -- as long as they stay in business or sell to another within a certain time frame still under discussion by the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning commission.

"If there's not a change in use, you're grandfathered in," said Karen Howard, the city's planning and community services manager. "Even though it's not a use currently allowed, I can continue that for however long, and that person could sell to another person until somebody wants to change the use to something different."

Types of businesses, materials used on buildings and ways to bring more buildings into compliance were all discussed Wednesday during a zoning commission work session. Commissioners continue to consider consultants' proposals to rezone the downtown character district, which includes the neighborhoods surrounding the Main Street corridor.