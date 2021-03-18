Should auto body shops, vinyl siding be allowed in CF downtown? Zoning board debates

CEDAR FALLS -- There are some types of businesses that, under the proposed new zoning changes, could no longer be built in downtown Cedar Falls.
But businesses like Viking Pump and auto body shops won't have to worry about moving if the new building use rules are adopted -- as long as they stay in business or sell to another within a certain time frame still under discussion by the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning commission.
"If there's not a change in use, you're grandfathered in," said Karen Howard, the city's planning and community services manager. "Even though it's not a use currently allowed, I can continue that for however long, and that person could sell to another person until somebody wants to change the use to something different."
Types of businesses, materials used on buildings and ways to bring more buildings into compliance were all discussed Wednesday during a zoning commission work session. Commissioners continue to consider consultants' proposals to rezone the downtown character district, which includes the neighborhoods surrounding the Main Street corridor.
Elizabeth Garvin, part of the Ferrell Madden consulting team that has worked with the city and community for the last year drafting the new rules, said the proposed changes "clean up" the city's code, which currently involves different rules for different overlay districts.
The changes also would give specific rules and placement for developers and allow Howard, the zoning administrator, as well as review committees at the city staff level, to unilaterally approve noncontroversial site plans.
"So then what is the role of planning and zoning commissioners? Just few-and-far-between projects that don't fit?" asked commissioner Lea Ann Saul.
Garvin said it would help "expedite those building approvals" that meet the standards.
"In theory, it's freeing up your time and council's time to think about those bigger questions," Garvin said.
While they seemed to agree with the grandfathering and review rules, at least a couple of commissioners didn't like certain building materials being banned from the area, particularly vinyl siding.
"Vinyl siding has improved over the last 10 years," said commissioner Dale Schrad. "I think some of these houses look very attractive. ... I think we're barking up the wrong tree."
Commissioner Kyle Larson agreed, noting other siding materials may cost a homeowner tens of thousands of dollars, saying that was not "realistic" for many homeowners in that area and might lead to homeowners simply letting their siding deteriorate.
"I'd hate to get hung up on some of the superficial flavors of what these products mean," Larson said. "It's all about the execution."
Howard said she would bring back "some pros and cons" on the issue when the board next discussed it, but noted that a homeowner replacing vinyl with vinyl would "fall into the category of maintenance" and would likely be OK under the new standards.
Consultant Mary Madden noted it was "a local political decision," but said her aim was to "set the bar high."
"We've found it's usually easier to start high and then lower the standards" if need be, she said.