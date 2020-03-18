Sheriff, supervisor clash over emergency operations center

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County opened an emergency operations center Tuesday to coordinate its response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But Sheriff Tony Thompson and Supervisor Dan Trelka were at odds over whether opening the facility now was a good idea.

“This is a mistake,” said Trelka, who is running for sheriff against Thompson in the fall general election. “This could go on for a number of months. It’s not needed yet.”

Trelka said the center will bring together too many critical employees and local leaders in a confined space, which risks spreading the virus, and also could wear down emergency response staff.

Thompson interrupted Trelka to say the center was going to open “because of the necessity of sharing information and partnering with other agencies.”

Lorie Glover, Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, also disagreed with Trelka.

She said the center will screen elected officials, law enforcement, medical staff and others entering the facility for the virus, which will include taking their temperature.