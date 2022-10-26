Sheriff’s office to participate in No-Shave November fundraiser

WATERLOO — Beginning Nov. 1 and running through the end of the month of December, deputies and sheriff’s office employees will be sporting a new look to support a local worthy cause.

In observance of the No-Shave November movement seen across the nation, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office will allow employees to “violate” policy and go neatly trimmed, but unshaven during the two months. They are raising money for the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Office.

"We all owe so much to our veteran community, as an office, we are honored to highlight and spotlight our special partnership with Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs," said Sheriff Tony Thompson. To find out more about all their efforts and programs go online to blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov/347/VeteransAffairs.