Sheriff’s office to participate in No-Shave November fundraiser

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Beginning Nov. 1 and running through the end of the month of December, deputies and sheriff’s office employees will be sporting a new look to support a local worthy cause.
In observance of the No-Shave November movement seen across the nation, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office will allow employees to “violate” policy and go neatly trimmed, but unshaven during the two months. They are raising money for the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Office.
"We all owe so much to our veteran community, as an office, we are honored to highlight and spotlight our special partnership with Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs," said Sheriff Tony Thompson. To find out more about all their efforts and programs go online to
blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov/347/VeteransAffairs.
Photos: UNI football against Missouri State, Oct. 22
Northern Iowa's Stefan Black (19) celebrates with teammates after he makes an interception during Missouri State University's first drive of the game on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Cannon Butler rushes Missouri State University quarterback Jason Shelley on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Cordarrius Bailey gestures after he sacks Missouri State University quarterback Jason Shelley on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Alex Allen is knocked down after making the reception against Missouri State University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Sergio Morancy runs for the goal line after making a reception against Missouri State University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Sergio Morancy celebrates on the sideline with the UNI dance team after scoring against Missouri State University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Khristian Boyd grabs a hold of Missouri State University quarterback Jason Shelley on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Matthew Cook kicks for a field goal against Missouri State University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Dom Williams (7) and teammates celebrates after he runs for a touchdown against Missouri State University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Stefan Black is tackled by Missouri State University's Ty Scott after Black makes the interception on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Cannon Butler, left, and Spencer Cuvelier celebrate after Butler sacks against Missouri State University quarterback Jason Shelley on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A pass intended for Northern Iowa's Logan Wolf (17) is broken up by Missouri State University's P.J. Hall on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Cannon Butler (96) celebrates after sacking Missouri State University quarterback Jason Shelley on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Vance McShane drives through the Missouri State University defensive line on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Vance McShane drives through the Missouri State University defensive line on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Dom Williams crosses the goal line to score against Missouri State University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
