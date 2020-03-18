Sheriff halts Black Hawk County Jail visits during coronavirus threat

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson has canceled jail inmate visitation and made other changes to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Thompson announced inmate visits are canceled starting Wednesday, although limited professional visitation remains in place.

Other operational changes have been implemented until further notice:

- Sex offender registrations will be handled via telephone. Individuals subject to registration should call (319) 291-2587, ext. 5103, to register over the phone and paperwork will then be mailed. All existing registration and time requirements remain in place.

- Sheriff's office administrative services remain open at this time, but only one visitor at a time will be allowed into the building. The front doors will remain locked to enforce the single visitor provision.

- Fingerprinting of the public has been suspended at this time.

The changes may be modified depending on the progression of the virus. Individuals with questions can call (319) 291-2587.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0