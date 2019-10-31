{{featured_button_text}}
Tony Thompson mug

Tony Thompson

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson has endorsed Dave Boesen for the at-large Waterloo City Council seat.

Thompson cited Boesen’s experience working for Waterloo Fire Rescue and the Police Department among reasons for endorsing him over incumbent Steve Schmitt in Tuesday’s municipal election.

Thompson also cited Boesen’s opposition to having Waterloo consider the public safety officer model used in Cedar Falls as a reason for the support.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments