Sheffield woman announces run for Legislature

With this campaign, Latham has said that empowering job creators to bring employment opportunities to North Iowa is a chief concern along with building "strong educational systems."

When Upmeyer made her decision in October, it came after 17 years in the Iowa House.

The nurse practitioner from Clear Lake was chosen in 2015 to be the first woman in Iowa to hold the job as Speaker of the House, a job her father, Del Stromer, previously held in the 1980s.

At the time, Upmeyer said that she wanted to step away from the legislature to spend more time with her family.

Photos of Little Prairie Girl that recently opened in Grundy Center.