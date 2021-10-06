Shared parking plan still meeting resistance in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – The concept of shared parking continues to draw scrutiny from Cedar Falls legislators and residents.

Changes to the proposed downtown zoning ordinances – that directly impact new development, significantly renovated structures, or ones that change use — were discussed at the City Council meeting Monday night.

If revisions were to be considered, Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission could be brought back into the fold, and the code’s adoption could be further delayed.

But that likely would only happen if a majority of councilors find issues with the current proposal that mandates those planned projects provide some shared parking for 12 hours per day in some cases.

In addition, other concerns continued to be raised about the reduced residential requirements for reserved, “single use” parking.

The idea behind the shared parking concept is it would open up more downtown parking options not being utilized during certain times of the day.

After a nearly 90-minute discussion of private parking Monday night, the council scheduled another discussion for Oct. 18. It will focus on public parking, which is indirectly affected by the proposed code overhauling zoning that has been in place for decades.

The date for the second reading on the zoning changes was moved to the same day, Oct. 18. It originally was scheduled Nov. 1.

The council appears split on the issue, with Councilor Simon Harding, the mayor pro tem and a swing vote, noting after the meeting he is still undecided.

Councilors Daryl Kruse, Susan deBuhr and Dave Sires all have voiced disagreement with the proposal.

Mayor Rob Green supports the plan, but also backed the additional discussion requested by a majority of the council at the previous meeting after concerns from members of the downtown community were made public.

Planning and Community Services Manager Karen Howard further explained the code’s language on parking, and offered a comparison of what is currently in place versus what is proposed.

Six residents expressed concerns and asked multiple questions, running through different scenarios.

Howard said one of the objectives of the proposed requirements is reducing the “fragmented, uncoordinated, and inefficient parking” that only services one development. Another is reducing the costs of parking that are ultimately passed down to businesses, customers and residents, such as in the form of higher rents.

Other expected results of what is proposed is more limited and valuable downtown land remaining available for revenue-producing uses.

“There’s some unintended consequences of high parking requirements downtown,” Howard said. “If you set the parking requirements too high, it does stunt the growth of downtown; it shifts development to outlying areas where the land is less costly … and I point out that unused parking, if it is sitting on private lots, really generates no revenue and no tax base.”

The reduced private parking requirements, which spurred concern about possible spill-over into other neighborhoods, brought the concept of shared parking to the table. Some of a future development’s parking must be available for more than one user on-site, on the public street, or within 600 foot walking distance.

Where some disagreement exists is whether the developer is being mandated to “give up” a portion of their valuable spaces. Howard argues that these spots often are sitting unused during certain hours of the day, such as when a professional office is closed evenings and weekends.

Similarly, the parking for an apartment or condominium building may be occupied by residents most evenings and weekends, but sit mostly empty during weekdays. Ultimately, a shared parking agreement is reached by the city and developer on what hours of the day the parking is shared, and where exactly it is provided.

At least eight of the shared parking hours need to be provided during either “business or nighttime hours,” depending on the primary use, but not necessarily consecutively.

Eashaan Vajpeyi, a lawyer working on behalf of one downtown property owner, labeled portions of the language as “ambiguous,” and expressed concern with the requirement being labeled as 12 hours out of a 24-hour day, when it’s more likely it will be 12 hours out of 16 because “they don’t want you sharing it at 2 a.m., to 3 a.m., to 4 a.m., to 5 a.m., because no one needs it then.”

“If anyone has lived in Iowa City for any number of years, you’ve learned that probably one of the most profitable companies down there are tow truck companies,” he said. “If we want Cedar Falls to become one of those towns where every time you park you have to worry about getting towed, then let’s keep going down this path, because that is what is going to be.”

