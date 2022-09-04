Sewer revenue, Sullivan memorial topics of discussion Tuesday

WATERLOO – An amendment to the city’s sewer plan will be a topic of discussion at the City Council meeting, scheduled Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday.

A total of three public hearings will take place. Two regard the sidewalk repair assessment program. The third hearing will focus on a state revolving fund project.

In a previous City Council meeting, Mayor Quentin Hart described the SRF as a fund used for low-interest loans to help cities with projects mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Natural Resources.

The hearing is to approve amending the city’s existing 2020B Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Note to authorize the project and not to exceed $500,000.

The project must improve water quality in the watershed where the publicly owned wastewater utility is located.

The agenda states the prior loan will be amended by adding principals necessary to complete the project, but also decrease the interest rate so principal and interest payments remain the same.

The vision for the Sullivan brothers memorial is becoming more detailed, and funding related to it will come before the council.

A resolution to approve an amendment to an agreement with I&S Group Inc. for $10,160 to provide additional services not originally included will be the final item on the agenda.

The original contract for designing and constructing the Sullivan Brothers Memorial Project was for $46,200. The studio creating the memorial, Eye Level, could provide additional services for the memorial’s final design and reviewing the plaza’s construction.

So far, the company prepared graphics, assisted with grant applications and assisted with cost estimates.

Also on the agenda will be a resolution to approve a Veteran’s Way Designated Funds Agreement to support the city with the Veteran’s Way Project.

Also on the agenda for Tuesday:

An emergency purchase for the city’s fueling site, used by city vehicles, Waterloo schools, Black Hawk County and MET, among others in the amount of $26,246.65, after the facility was struck by lightning.

An installment of a speed hump in the 500 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

A resolution approving the contract, bond and certificate of insurance with Clean Infusion LLC, in the amount of $538,800 for the FY2023 Wastewater Treatment Plant project.