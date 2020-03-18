Sewer plant warns not to flush wrong material during toilet paper shortage

WATERLOO -- A potential toilet paper shortage has led local sewage treatment plants to caution against flushing other materials.

Staff overseeing the Waterloo sewage treatment plant reminded residents to flush only toilet paper and human waste.

Matt Hosford, assistant director of Waterloo Waste Management Services, said the plant had not experienced an influx of improper waste but was trying to get ahead of any problems.

Sanitary wipes, which have been flying off the shelves over coronavirus concerns, should not be flushed down the toilet even if they are labeled "flushable," the city said. Paper towels and sanitary napkins also should not be flushed.

Those products can lead to costly plumbing repairs in your home, hurt the environment, and can lead to major blockages in sewer pipes or damage pump in the system.

