WATERLOO -- Questions about a leaking sewer main caused a stink Tuesday during a heated Waterloo City Council meeting.
Council members voted unanimously to approve a $262,420 contract with Peterson Contractors Inc. of Reinbeck to make a temporary repair to the force main, which has been leaking an estimated 12,000 gallons of untreated wastewater daily into the Cedar River near the Conger Street bridge.
But resident Todd Obadal's questions for the second consecutive meeting about when residents were notified about the leak led to two shouting matches with Mayor Quentin Hart, who accused the resident of "grandstanding."
"To come back the following week … and make it seem as if city staff is hiding something, I'll take exception with anyone because that's absolutely not the case," said Hart, who initially asked police to remove Obadal from the room when he refused to leave the podium.
Obadal contended he should be allowed to ask questions about such a costly project.
"I don't think it's appropriate for a member of the community to be cut off at the microphone because of some preconceived idea of what the motivation of the speaker is," he said.
Obadal's remark also upset Councilwoman Margaret Klein, who said the city responded properly the situation.
"I'm fed up with people coming up here and trying to second guess city engineers, the DNR, the Army Corps of Engineers," Klein said. "Now if anybody were trying to hide this sort of thing, do you think we would put a great big barricade there pretty much like a neon sign saying 'look here?'
"I think it's unconscionable for people to hear about things and collect gossip and then step up to the microphone and act like there's a huge conspiracy here, because there is not," she added. "There is just decent people trying to do their job."
You have free articles remaining.
But councilmen Steve Schmitt and Pat Morrissey both defended Obadal's right to ask his questions.
"I believe that the public has a right to voice their opinions regardless of what we think of it," Morrissey said. "Mr. Obadal or anybody else has a right to air their grievances in public comments."
The city notified the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the day after the leak was discovered April 25. A news release telling the public about the leak was not issued until May 14.
Doug Schindel, of the AECOM engineering firm, and City Engineer Jamie Knutson said efforts to repair the leak have been on the fast track since it was discovered.
"This is not something that's quick or easy to fix," Knutson said. "Everything was done when it was supposed to at the proper times."
Schindel said PCI needs to get the temporary bypass in place so the sewer line, which is some 20 feet below the flood levee, can be excavated and the rest of the main can be inspected. The project requires low river levels and having material on site to rebuild the levee before work can start.
Another contract for a permanent repair, which could include relocating a long stretch of the main from underneath the levee, will be designed once the condition of the sewer can be determined.
