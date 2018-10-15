WATERLOO — The city’s chief financial officer said it will take more money to comply with a federal court order to eliminate sewer overflows and basement backups.
Michelle Weidner asked Waterloo City Council members Monday to consider a 5 percent sewer rate hike soon and another 5 percent increase in July 2019.
“We will likely need to do more than that going into the future,” she said. “But we have a lot of things that we are still working on … and I think it makes more sense to wait until it’s a little closer and see what our needs really are.”
Those fee increases will help pay for major sewer projects the city is required to undertake under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency.
The federal agencies cracked down on the city in 2010 for deficiencies in the sanitary sewage collection system that allowed untreated waste water to overflow into storm sewers, rivers and residential basements during periods of heavy rain.
The consent decree approved in 2015 led to a master plan adopted by the council in December that detailed $18 million in projects required over the next five years to comply with the court order and another $55 million in work necessary to keep the sewer system in compliance long term.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein has been vocal about the need for repairs in recent weeks when record September and early October rains led to numerous sewer backups in part of the city.
“I have to support this,” Klein said of the proposed improvements. “We just have to do something.”
The fee increases will help pay for some projects already underway to resolve sewer overflows along with the planned improvements to the collection system and treatment plant.
“I’ve heard people say that we haven’t been taking care of our sewer system … but we have invested about $25 million in sewer improvements throughout our city in the last five years,” Weidner said. “We’re now at the next phase where we need to take the next step.”
Waste Management Services Director Steve Hoambrecker said the recent heavy rains have prompted the city and its consulting engineers to look again at the projects necessary to eliminate sewer overflows, potentially changing the priorities from the earlier approved plan.
“It’s pushed us,” Hoambrecker said. “It’s really identified the weak spots. It’s going to help us take this plan and know better what to do and where to allocate the money.”
The proposed 5 percent rate increase would boost the average monthly residential sewer bill from $25.75 to $27. The second 5 percent rate hike would take that monthly bill to $28.38.
Despite the proposed rate increase, Waterloo would still have the fifth-lowest sewer bills among the 39 Iowa cities with populations exceeding 10,000. It would still have the lowest combined water and sewer bills in the state.
Or cut spending. Stop spending so much money. Where is the leadership in this city? Can the mayor or cfo say no to anything? This can't go on. You can't keep raising our taxes over and over and over again. This is not a new problem. You have never assessed fines to the people who didn't comply with the foundation drain disconnect in the first area of town. How about you start with that. I did comply. Don't raise my taxes to pay for the people who couldn't be bothered to follow the rules.
I also complied with the drain disconnect....... and spent plenty of my own money. I was told that the fine would be $50 a month on my water bill if I didn't do it. Now I find out people did not disconnect and have not been paying fines???? And how about people who did the disconnect but now run their sump pump drain hose into the city sewer at the curb? This should be easy to spot when it rains.... and then ticket the homeowner! This behavior makes the drain disconnect worthless. And how about forcing other areas of the city to disconnect...... or is that only for the western part of town? Stop raising the taxes and cut your spending! At least be a little creative in finding ways to fix the problem!
