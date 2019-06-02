WATERLOO — Property tax credit claims for low-income seniors and disabled residents and claims for reduced rates for mobile home taxes are due to be filed with the Black Hawk County Treasurer’s Office.
The credits will apply to taxes due in September 2019 and March 2020.
Iowa residents are eligible for property tax credit if their total household income, including Social Security, was less than $23,216 in 2018 and if they were 65 years of age or older by Dec. 31, 2018, or totally disabled and 18 years of age or older by Dec. 31, 2018.
If filing due to a disability, a current proof of disability will be required and must be attached to the form returned to the treasurer’s office.
Iowa mobile home owners with taxes based on square footage can claim a reduced tax rate if their 2018 household income was less than $23,216 and if they were 23 years of age or older as of Dec. 31, 2018.
Questions may be directed to the county treasurer’s office at (319) 833-3013.
