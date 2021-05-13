Senator’s call about relative’s feedlot riles environmentalists

The Gazette pointed out that emails showed Sexton already was in contact with the Iowa DNR staff who approve or deny nutrient management plans, and asked who Zumbach considered to be the “right” people to answer the company’s questions.

“I don’t know the players at all,” he said. “That’s not part of my concern or my responsibility. I simply asked the director if she could help this constituent get to the right folks.”

The Walzes do not live in Zumbach’s District 48, nor is the Supreme Beef site in the district. Zumbach said that is “irrelevant.”

“When anyone from the state of Iowa calls you, we represent all of Iowa when we’re down here (Des Moines), not just our districts,” he said.

Zumbach, who has served in the Iowa Senate since 2013 and voted with other senators to approve Lyon’s appointment in February 2020, said he doesn’t know whether Lyon followed up with her staff about the Supreme Beef proposal.

Lyon, who was “made aware” of Walz’s relationship to Zumbach, said she did speak with her staff about the proposed feedlot.