Senate watchdog sees ‘nothing illegal’ in $50M no-bid deal

DES MOINES — The chairwoman of the Senate Government Oversight Committee said Tuesday she doesn’t see a reason to hold a hearing about how the state signed a $50 million cloud-computing deal without using traditional competitive bidding.

“My job as government oversight is to look in case things are done improperly,” said Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton. “At this point, I’ve seen nothing that’s illegal. I’m not going to speak to optics. It’s not my optics.”

Two Senate Democrats formally requested an oversight meeting to investigate “the Administration skirting the state’s competitive bidding process, committing taxpayers to nearly $50 million with no oversight or appropriation by the Legislature, and the involvement of the Governor’s former Chief of Staff.”

Sens. Claire Celsi, West Des Moines, and Tony Bisignano, Des Moines, sent the letter Monday to Sinclair, pointing to a Gazette investigation that revealed the state signed the contract with Workday, a California-based company, through a for-profit procurement organization from Texas instead of using in-state competitive bidding. The contract was signed after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ chief of staff, Jake Ketzner, left her office and became a lobbyist for Workday.