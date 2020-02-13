Senate panel debates ‘religious freedom restoration act’

DES MOINES — Individuals and businesses in Iowa would be granted broader legal protection to take actions guided by their religious beliefs under a bill approved Thursday by a Senate subcommittee.

The bill was advanced to the full Senate Local Government Committee for consideration on a 2-1 vote, despite concerns voiced by businesses struggling to attract a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme, said Senate File 508, known as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, provides that government shall not substantially burden a person’s exercise of religion unless there is a compelling government interest and restrictions are implemented in the least restrictive manner.

“Today, we are in an environment that is increasingly hostile to religious freedom,” said Guth, in urging Iowa to join the 21 states that have adopted a standard that is currently federal law. Another 10 states have the provision as an outcome of legal rulings.

“This is not a license to discriminate,” said Tom Chapman of the Iowa Catholic Conference.

If passed into law the bill would require courts to give heightened scrutiny to any legal claim brought against an individual who claims their actions were guided by their religion.