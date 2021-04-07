Senate OKs shift in mental health funding

To replace the mental health levy, the state would provide per-capita appropriations to counties ranging from $15.86 for fiscal 2022 to $42 by fiscal 2025. Beginning in fiscal 2026 and beyond, the previous year’s appropriation is multiplied by a growth factor indexed to sales tax growth for the preceding fiscal year — not to exceed 1.5%.

“The math works,” said Dawson, who noted the state investment for year two is $120 million. Proponents estimated the property tax relief impact of the bill at about $100 million.

“First and foremost, it reforms our mental health funding,” said Dawson, who pointed to disparities among the current 14 regions that make up the mental-health system in Iowa.

“This wipes away the property tax levy and treats all Iowans equally on a per-person distribution basis across the state,” he said. “So no matter where you are in Iowa, you will receive the same quality mental-health funding as any other place in the state and care.”

However, minority Democrats said the planned state takeover of mental-health costs was a rushed proposal that has not been properly vetted.